Samsung to deploy software patch after Galaxy S10 fingerprint flaw found

Samsung's spokesperson in Seoul said the company will soon roll out a fix for its top-end S10 smartphone.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

A flaw with Samsung's top-end Galaxy S10 fingerprint system that allows the smartphone to be opened by a third party will soon be fixed, the tech giant said Thursday.

A user in the UK told the Sun newspaper earlier this week her Samsung device could be unlocked by someone else simply by putting on a screen protector and applying an unregistered fingerprint.

"This means that if anyone got hold of my phone they can access it and within moments could be into the financial apps and be transferring funds," she was quoted as saying by the British paper.

Samsung's spokesperson in Seoul said the company will soon roll out a fix, but did not say what caused the recognition problem.

"We are investigating this issue and will be deploying a software patch soon," she told AFP.

The world's biggest smartphone maker has touted the phone's in-display fingerprint sensor as "revolutionary".

"When you place your thumb on the screen, it sends ultrasonic pulses to detect the 3D ridges and valleys of your unique fingerprint to quickly and accurately recognise you," the firm has said about the specific technology.

Kakaobank, South Korea's internet-only bank, has told its customers to use passwords and pattern locks when using its mobile banking services until the problem is fixed.

Samsung is the flagship subsidiary of the giant Samsung Group, by far the biggest of the family-controlled conglomerates that dominate business in the world's 11th-largest economy, and crucial to South Korea's economic health.

But it has a history of humiliating setbacks with major products, most notably a worldwide recall of its Galaxy Note 7 devices in 2016 over exploding batteries, which hammered its reputation.

Its first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, was launched last month months after faulty screens forced an embarrassing delay of its release.

More about
Digital Samsung

TRENDING

Boyfriend of Taiwanese tourist in skimpy &#039;bikini&#039; pleads for netizens to stop sharing her photos
Boyfriend of Taiwanese tourist in skimpy bikini pleads for netizens to stop sharing her photos
Gojek driver allegedly forces 11-year-old out of car at night for having a pet bird with her
Gojek driver allegedly kicks 11-year-old out of car for having a pet bird with her
Actress Meixin goes from crying every day to starring alongside Elvin Ng
Actress Meixin goes from crying every day to starring alongside Elvin Ng
We tried convenience store bubble tea and it was a waste of money
We tried convenience store bubble tea and it was a waste of money
Reunited professionally after 18 years, and Louis Koo tries to &#039;kill&#039; Jessica Hsuan
Reunited professionally after 18 years, and Louis Koo tries to 'kill' Jessica Hsuan
&#039;Singapore Superstar Celebrity&#039; Kurt Tay is back for the Subaru Car Challenge, baby
'Singapore Superstar Celebrity' Kurt Tay is back for the Subaru Car Challenge, baby
Ex-NUS senior lecturer jailed 14 weeks for rubbing against undergrad on campus bus
Ex-NUS senior lecturer jailed 14 weeks for rubbing against undergrad on campus bus
Malaysia&#039;s PM Mahathir says rail line RTS linking Johor Baru to Singapore to proceed
Mahathir says rail line RTS linking Johor Baru to Singapore to proceed
150kg of fruits, packed food seized at Manila airport from travellers including 5 Singaporeans
150kg of fruits, packed food seized at Manila airport from travellers including 5 Singaporeans
Malaysian boy turns longkang into a waterslide, his mother&#039;s not impressed
Malaysian boy turns longkang into a waterslide, his mother's not impressed
Taiwanese man installed petcam to check on dog, what he saw broke his heart
Taiwanese man installed petcam to check on dog, what he saw broke his heart
Indonesian islands for the ultimate beach getaway that&#039;s not Bali, Bintan or Batam
Indonesian islands for the ultimate beach getaway that's not Bali, Bintan or Batam

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Best money changers in Singapore with the best exchange rates
Best money changers in Singapore with the best exchange rates
Weekend planner Oct 19-20: Free Scoot tickets at The Yellow Converter, annual parrot gathering &amp; other fun activities
Free Scoot tickets at The Yellow Converter, annual parrot gathering & other fun activities this weekend
Jumbo Chilli Crab Pretz available from Nov, free entry into The Bubble Tea Factory &amp; other deals this week
Jumbo Chilli Crab Pretz available from Nov, free entry into The Bubble Tea Factory & other deals this week
I had a facial every week for 6 weeks to find out if it&#039;ll give me clearer skin
I had a facial every week for 6 weeks to find out if it'll give me clearer skin

Home Works

8 interior trends in Singapore that might take off in 2020
8 interior trends in Singapore that might take off in 2020
House Tour: The museum-like home of a fossil collector
House Tour: The museum-like home of a fossil collector
7 important things to look out for when buying a resale flat
7 important things to look out for when buying a resale flat
Complete guide to HDB grants: Find out what you qualify for with these 5 easy questions
HDB grants: Find out what you qualify for with these 5 easy questions

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Girl in Taiwan gets infected with HFMD, mum takes her out on holiday anyway
Girl in Taiwan gets infected with HFMD, mum takes her out on holiday anyway
Wu Chun at 40 is an abs-olute hunk
Wu Chun at 40 is an abs-olute hunk
Namewee cautions against taking Singaporean girls out - but there&#039;s a catch
Namewee cautions against taking Singaporean girls out - but there's a catch
Perfect Asian manners: Polite Thai children remove shoes before entering a 7-Eleven
Perfect Asian manners: Polite Thai children remove shoes before entering a 7-Eleven

SERVICES