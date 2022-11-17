Samsung drops Pokemon-themed swag for your Galaxy devices

It would be nice to think so, but no, this is not to commemorate Ash Ketchum’s crowning as Pokémon World Champion. All the same, Pokémon fans might be interested in these accessories made for the Galaxy Z Flip4 5G, Galaxy Buds2 Pro, and Galaxy Watch5 Series.

The collection, inspired by Pokémon from the Kanto region, features the iconic characters and the red-and-white Poké Ball.

PHOTO: Samsung

The classic four Pokémon characters adorn the monochromatic Pokémon Cover with Ring for Galaxy Z Flip4 5G ($78), and embellished with Poké Balls in colour. The case is made of silicone and has a ring on the back for a more secure grip and easier handling.

PHOTO: Samsung

The Poké Ball Cover for Galaxy Buds2 Pro ($58) is self-explanatory, and is bound to be a talking point even among non-fans. Who said earbuds covers had to be boring? It is compatible with Galaxy Buds2, Galaxy Buds Live, and Galaxy Buds Pro.

PHOTO: Samsung

Last but not least, only the true-blue fan will fly the flag this high by wearing a Galaxy Watch5 with the Poké Ball Watch Strap for Galaxy Watch5 ($58) that features (what else?) Poké Balls on the band.

PHOTO: Samsung

The collection will go on sale in Singapore from Nov 23, 2022 and will be available exclusively through Samsung Online Store and Samsung Experience Stores. Also, if you buy Galaxy Buds2 Pro ($328) from Nov 23 to Nov 30, you will receive a complimentary Galaxy Buds2 Pokémon Cover Edition worth $58, while stocks last.

This article was first published in Potions.sg.