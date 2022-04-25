Samsung expands its local mid-range lineup with the Galaxy A73 5G

Samsung Singapore now has the Galaxy A73 5G available to our local Samsung fans.

Back in March, Samsung announced three mid-range Galaxy A series handsets for 2022 – the Galaxy A73, A53, and A33. The Korean electronics firm promptly brought the latter two mobile phones to our market, opting to leave out the Galaxy A73 5G until now.

It packs four rear cameras like the Galaxy A53 5G, but the Galaxy A73 5G uses a 108MP main shooter instead (f/1.8, OIS). Galaxy A73 5G also has a bigger display (6.7-inch Super AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate), and a better processor (Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G).

It is otherwise similar to its lower-tiered Galaxy A53 5G, touting the same 5,000mAh battery capacity, 25W fast-charging, One UI 4.1 interface (based on Android 12), 5G connectivity, IP67 water resistance, and expandable memory (up to 1TB via MicroSD card).

Notably, the Galaxy A73 5G comes pretty close to Samsung’s better-known Galaxy S series, since the Galaxy A73 5G covers all the basic phone features.

For example, even the regular Galaxy S22 doesn’t have a big 6.7-inch display, a 108MP primary camera, a big 5,000mAh battery, or expandable storage. But, you’re still getting a better processor, a better display, and better IP-rated water resistance on the Galaxy S22.

Availability and pricing

Pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G start today (April 22, 2022) at an official retail price of $698 (128GB) and $798 (256GB). The phone officially hits the shelves from May 6, 2022 onwards.

Pre-orders can be made via the Samsung Online Store, Samsung’s physical Experience Stores, its official Lazada, Shopee, and Amazon storefronts, as well as major consumer electronics and IT stores like Gain City, Courts, Challenger, Best Denki, and Harvey Norman.

Pre-orders are entitled to a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live (in Black, worth $288) and an additional S$80 discount if the buyer trades in any of the following Galaxy A series phones: Galaxy A10s, Galaxy A11, Galaxy A12 LTE, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A22 5G, Galaxy A32 5G, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A30s, Galaxy A31, Galaxy A42 5G, Galaxy A52s 5G, Galaxy A50, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A70, and Galaxy A80.

From May 6, 2022 to June 30, 2022, each purchase of a Galaxy A73 5G comes with a complimentary Silicone Cover with Strap (in Navy, worth $68), a year of Samsung Care+ coverage (worth $50), and an additional $80 discount if the buyer trades in any of the above mentioned Galaxy A series handsets.

All pre-order and purchase bonuses are while stocks last and are not exchangeable for cash or other items.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.