Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra: Samsung's flagship foldable gets a new moniker and polished upgrades

Despite the new name, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra is a familiar face, as it is the upgrade of last year's Galaxy Z Fold7.

It inherits the role of Samsung's largest, most capable foldable, while the new Fold8 serves as a smaller alternative aimed at users who prioritise portability and media consumption.

The new Ultra is more refinement than reinvention; it is almost the same size as the Fold7, though it is 0.1mm thinner when unfolded. It also maintains its status as the lightest flagship foldable phone, keeping its 215g weight despite upgrading its battery from 4,400mAh to 5,000mAh with 45W fast charging (up from 25W).

It is only 14g heavier than the smaller Fold8 despite the larger screens and additional telephoto camera.

Enhanced display durability

Display-wise, the Fold8 Ultra retains the same 6.5-inch cover screen and opens up into an eight-inch workspace. Both displays support adaptive refresh rates from 1Hz to 120Hz.

But a new Flex Titanium display structure combines a titanium alloy film with an enhanced titanium plate beneath the folding screen.

Samsung says it improves support, absorbs pressure and impact, and helps reduce crease visibility over time. The hinge mechanics, display tension, and magnetic force have also been adjusted to make unfolding feel smoother.

The camera system is the real Ultra upgrade

Meanwhile, the rear camera system pairs a 200MP main camera with optical stabilisation, a new 50MP ultrawide with autofocus and macro support, and a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom.

On paper, it is a substantial upgrade for the ultrawide camera and gives it a more versatile shooting range with fewer compromises in image quality.

Samsung also added High Dynamic Range support to the 200MP shooting mode to improve dynamic range without sacrificing detail. It is again promising brighter, clearer low-light photos and video through its Nightography processing.

Video recording extends to 8K using Samsung’s APV codec, while Cine LUT applies preset colour treatments for a more cinematic look.

The tools are aimed at power users who want to shoot, edit and finish material on the phone while having control over colour grading.

The two selfie cameras are more modest in contrast, with one 10MP camera on the cover display and another on the main screen.

Flagship performance with more cooling

The Fold8 Ultra uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy, paired with 12GB of memory on the 256GB and 512GB models. The 1TB version is paired with 16GB of RAM.

The new flagship foldable also has an enhanced graphite cooling structure to move heat away from the processor more effectively during heavier multitasking, gaming and video work.

The improved heat management should come in handy, as the larger 5,000mAh dual-cell battery and improved 45W wired charging, 20W wireless charging and Wireless PowerShare will generate more heat as well. Samsung says the Fold8 Ultra can reach around 67 per cent in 30 minutes with a compatible 45W adapter, which is sold separately.

A new Fold strategy: what the extra $300 buys

While the new 3-model lineup splits the range into three distinct experiences, the price difference between the Fold8 Ultra and the Fold8 also reflects the hardware you get.

At each storage tier, the Fold8 Ultra costs $300 more than the regular Fold8. This buys you larger displays, a telephoto camera, an upgraded 200MP main sensor, a slightly larger battery and more elaborate cooling.

Both models use the same flagship processor and support 45W wired charging, so cameras aside, it’s largely a choice of form factor: the Ultra is the safer all-round flagship, while the shorter Fold8 exists for buyers who specifically want its 4:3 mini-tablet shape.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra price and availability in Singapore

The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra is the straightforward flagship in Samsung’s new foldable range: larger, better equipped and easier to explain than the regular Fold8.

Whether it is the best foldable is another question. On paper, it is simply Samsung’s most complete one.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra open on July 22 at 9pm. Customers who pre-order can receive or collect their devices from 10 August, ahead of general availability on August 14.

The 256GB model costs $2,798, the 512GB version costs $3,098, and the 1TB model with 16GB of memory is priced at $3,698.

Violet Shadow, Cream and Graphite will be sold through the usual channels, while Green Shadow is exclusive to the Samsung Online Store and Samsung Shop app.

During the pre-order period, Samsung is offering $150 off the move from 256GB to 512GB and $300 off the upgrade from 512GB to 1TB. The promotion ends on August 13 at 11.59 pm.

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This article was first published in Potions.sg.