Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A53 5G jump into the smartphone fray

Stylistically, the new Galaxy A series doesn’t deviate from its established design language – a youthful look sporting slim bezels and pastel-like shades. This time around they’ve introduced an ‘Ambient Edge’ design that blends the camera housing with the body of the phone – it’s a subtle and classy touch indeed.

PHOTO: Samsung

The phones feature a new SoC built on a 5nm die process, which should improve energy efficiency, as well as help support the new AI-powered phones features.

For starters, Samsung says that the new intelligent algorithm ensures the display “comes through in vivid detail, even outside,” but given the state of our midday sun, I think fighting fire with fire is more effective than intelligence – but I guess this feature was designed for less extreme conditions.

But even without the fancy tech, the displays are decent (albeit this is pretty much the norm now): the Galaxy A53 5G’s uses a 6.5" Super AMOLED display panel with a 120Hz refresh rate while Galaxy A33 5G uses a 6.4" Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

PHOTO: Samsung

Despite the budget/mid-range package, the Galaxy A53 5G features a quad-camera system consisting of a 64MP OIS Camera with VDIS technology, a high-resolution 32MP front camera. The Galaxy A33 5G also sports a quad-camera system, albeit with a more modest 48MP OIS main camera.

The improved SoC performance has also benefited its cameras with various new additions and improvements:

Night mode has been improved and it now automatically synthesises up to 12 images to reduce noise improve visibility.

When shooting videos in poorly lit conditions, the frame rates are automatically adjusted to create bright and clear videos.

Portrait mode captures the depth and the subject outline more accurately for improved bokeh effect.

Filters and effects now work with the ultra-wide lens in Fun mode.

Photo Remaster this time comes installed and breathes new life into old and low-quality photos.

Object Eraser is now available to the A33 and A53 phones and removes pesky photo bombers in the background.

Other features include IP67 protection, 25W fast charging, and up to four generations of One UI and Android OS upgrades along with up to five years of security updates.

Availability

Pre-orders start today, and the Galaxy A53 5G will be available in Singapore from April 1, 2022, while the Galaxy A33 5G will be available from 22 April 2022. A third phone, the Galaxy A13 LTE will also be available in Singapore from April 22, 2022.

Samsung will also be adding a new Onyx colour for the Galaxy Buds2 and Buds Live to complement the new Galaxy A Series from April 2022 onwards.

PHOTO: Samsung

Prices are as follows:

Galaxy A53 5G 128GB $598

Galaxy A53 5G 256GB $678

Galaxy A33 5G 128GB $478

Galaxy A13 LTE 128GB $248

Galaxy Buds Live Onyx $288

Galaxy Buds2 Onyx $248

The three phones are all available in black, blue and peach, while white is also available for the A53 and A33.

The phones will be available at M1, Singtel and StarHub, Samsung Online Store, Samsung Experience Stores, Samsung Official Store in Lazada, Shopee and Amazon.sg, major consumer electronics & IT stores (Gain City, Courts, Challenger, Best Denki, Harvey Norman), and selected authorised mobile retailers.

From April 1, to April 14, 2022, customers will be entitled to a complimentary Smart View Cover in White (worth $68) with every purchase of the Galaxy A53 5G, while stocks last.

This article was first published in Potions.sg.