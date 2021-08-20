Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is official with Snapdragon 778G and 120Hz display

Samsung just announced a new mid range smartphone, the Galaxy A52s 5G.

Positioned as an improved model of the Galaxy A52, the Galaxy A52s 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and comes with a 25W fast charger.

Other specs remain the same; you get a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED 120Hz Infinity-O display, a 4,500mAh battery, a rear quad-camera setup (64MP f/1.8 OIS main + 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide + 5MP f/2.4 depth + 5MP f/2.4 macro), 32MP selfie camera, an on-screen fingerprint sensor, IP67 water/dust resistance and a microSD card slot.

The Galaxy A52s 5G is available in three configurations: 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage. Colour options include mint, violet, white and black.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.