Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro will reportedly have spatial audio feature just like AirPods Pro

Samsung will likely announce its new Galaxy S21 phone in a few weeks. And at the same time, it is also expected to announce its new flagship true wireless earbuds the Galaxy Buds Pro.

According to rumours, the Galaxy Buds Pro will likely feature some form of spatial audio – just like the AirPods Pro and the AirPods Max.

For the uninitiated, spatial audio is a technology that creates a surround sound experience by fixing the sound field to your source device. So no matter where you move or look, the sound will appear as if it's still coming from your source device.

This feature was spotted in an updated version of the Galaxy Buds app and it clearly says " 3D audio for videos ". The description further states: "Hear vivid, immersive sound coming from all directions so you feel like you're right in the scene when you watch videos.'

The next Samsung Unpacked event will likely take place in mid-January.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.