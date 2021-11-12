Samsung Galaxy M52 5G brings 5G to the masses

Want a Samsung Galaxy phone that’s slim, lightweight, and has 5G connectivity? Samsung Singapore brought in the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G - the company’s first-ever Galaxy M series smartphone with the latest network speeds.

The Galaxy M52 5G packs a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ Infinity-O display at FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Despite its big panel, it weighs a mere 173g and is 7.4mm slim.

The triple rear camera configuration consists of a 64MP main shooter (f/2.2 aperture), 12MP ultra-wide camera (f/1.8 aperture), and 5MP macro camera (f/2.4 aperture). The low aperture values and wide variety of shooting types offer clear photos in most shooting scenarios.

It runs on Android 11 out of the box, cloaked underneath Samsung’s One UI 3. More important is its dual-SIM feature, with the second slot doubling up as a MicroSD card slot. The phone also offers 5,000mAh with 25W fast charging, NFC connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0, and a USB-C port (no 3.5mm). Together, the Galaxy M52 5G keeps the basics intact, with a display to woo users, and blazing fast 5G if you have it.

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (8GB RAM + 128GB storage) is officially available at the Samsung Online Store, as well as its Lazada and Shopee storefronts for just $528. Colours available are Light Blue, Black, and White.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.