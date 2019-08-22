Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ telco price plans compared

PHOTO: Samsung
Vijay Anand
Hardware Zone

Who's got the best plan on the Samsung Galaxy Note10 series?

With telcos gearing up for the upcoming local availability of the Samsung Galaxy Note10 series, we find out who's got the best telco price plan deal with a contract and the phone offered at a discounted rate.

If you're more keen on a SIM-only, no-contract plan and getting the phone yourself, then hop over to the SIM-only, no-contract plan comparison.

At a glance, these are the retail prices for the various Galaxy Note10 models. The Galaxy Note 10 256GB is priced at S$1,398. On the other hand, the Galaxy Note 10+ is S$1,598 for the 256GB version and S$1,898 for the 512GB version.

The Galaxy Note 10 will be available in Aura Glow and Aura Black, while the Galaxy Note 10+ will be available in Aura Glow, Aura White and Aura Black.

Meanwhile, the video below will get you up to speed on everything you want to know about what's new and not about the Galaxy Note 10 and Note10+ models

Want even more details? We have it all penned down in the hands-on experience article.

Now on to the telco price plan comparison portion.

As such, we will not be indicating the price plan for the 512GB model for the time being.

Samsung Galaxy Note10 Price Plans Compared

Value plans compared (~S$30/month)

Data Plan M1 Singtel
Name Base Plan with Device Combo 1
Monthly Subscription S$30 S$27.90
Local Outgoing Mins 100 100
Local SMS 100 500
Local Data Bundle 12GB 100MB
Other Notes
  • Free registration and delivery for online sign-up.
  • 3 months free Caller ID and Weekend Data (or 6 months if switching telco)
  •     Registration fee: S$10.70
  • SIM card fee: S$37.45
  • 3 months free Spotify Premium
Device Price Note10: S$1,098
Note10+: S$1,268		 Note10: S$1,068
Note10+: S$1228
Total Cost Over Two Years

Note10:  S$1,818
Note10+: S$1,988

Note10: S$1,737.60
Note10+: S$1,897.6

(+ S$48.15 for admin fees)

Basic plans compared (~S$50/month)

Data Plan M1 Singtel Singtel StarHub
Name Base Plan with Device + $20 Add-on Combo 2 XO 48 S$50 2-year plan
Monthly Subscription S$50 S$42.90 S$48 S$50
Local Outgoing Mins 200 200 100 100
Local SMS 200 1,000 100 Pay per use at 5.35 cents/SMS OR purchase 500 SMS for S$3
Local Data Bundle 17GB 2GB + 2GB Singtel WiFi 5GB
+ 10GB + Free weekend data

5GB + 10GB + Free weekend data
Other Notes
  • Free registration and delivery for online sign-up.
  • 3 months free Caller ID and Weekend Data (or 6 months if switching telco)
  • No activation, and SIM card fees.
  • Free Caller ID and International Roaming
Device Price Note10: S$798
Note10+:  S$958		 Note10: S$878
- S$200 off phone

Note10+: S$1,018
- S$200 off phone		 Note10: S$788
- S$200 off phone

Note10+: S$898
- S$200 off phone		 Note10: S$799
Note10+: S$959
Total Cost Over Two Years Note10: S$1,998
Note10+: S$2,158		 Note10: S$1,707.60
Note10+:S$1,847.60

(+ S$48.15 for admin fees)		 Note10: S$1,740
Note10+: S$1,850

(+ S$48.15 for admin fees)		 Note10: S$1,999
Note10+: S$2,159

Mid-tier plans compared (~S$75/month)

Data Plan M1 Singtel Singtel StarHub
Name Base Plan with Device + $48 Add-on Combo 3 XO 78 S$75 2-year plan
Monthly Subscription S$78 S$68.90 S$78 S$75
Local Outgoing Mins 300 Unlimited* (10,000) 300 300
Local SMS 300 Unlimited* (10,000) 300 Pay per use at 5.35 cents/SMS OR purchase 500 SMS for S$3
Local Data Bundle 42GB 3GB + 2GB Singtel WiFi 30GB + 20GB + Free weekend data 30GB + 10GB + Free weekend data
Other Notes
  • Free registration and delivery for online sign-up.
  • 3 months free Caller ID and Weekend Data (or 6 months if switching telco)
  • No activation, and SIM card fees.
  • Free Caller ID and International Roaming.
Device Price

Note10: S$498
Note10+: S$598

 Note10: S$598
- S$200 off phone

Note10+: S$698
- S$200 off phone		 Note10: S$498
- S$200 off phone

Note10+: S$598
- S$200 off phone		 Note10: S$499
Note10+: S$599
Total Cost Over Two Years Note10: S$2,370
Note10+: S$2,470		 Note10: S$2,051.60
Note10+: S$2,151.60

(+ S$48.15 for admin fees)		 Note10: S$2,170
Note10+: S$2,270

(+ S$48.15 for admin fees)		 Note10: S$2,299
Note10+: S$2,399
 

High-tier plans compared (~S$100/month)

Data Plan M1 Singtel Singtel StarHub
Name Base Plan with Device + $80 Add-on Combo 6 XO 108 S$105 2-year plan
Monthly Subscription S$110 S$95.90 S$108 $105
Local Outgoing Mins 500 Unlimited* (10,000) 500 500
Local SMS 500 Unlimited* (10,000) 500 Pay per use at 5.35 cents/SMS
Local Data Bundle 78GB 6GB
+ 2GB Singtel WiFi		 50GB
+ 20GB+ Free weekend data		 60GB + 10GB + Free weekend data
Other Notes
  • Free registration and delivery for online sign-up.
  • 3 months free Caller ID and Weekend Data (or 6 months if switching telco) 
  • No activation, and SIM card fees.
  • Free Caller ID and International Roaming.
Device Price Note10: S$298
Note10+: S$398		 Note10: S$348
- S$200 off phone

Note10+: S468
- S$200 off phone		 Note10: S$238
- S$200 off phone

Note10+: S$398
- S$200 off phone		 Note10: S$309
Note10+: S$469
Total Cost Over Two Years Note10: S$2,938
Note10+: S$3,038		 Note10: S$2,449.60
Note10+: S$2,569.60

(+ S$48.15 for admin fees)		 Note10: S$2,630
Note10+: S$2,790

(+ S$48.15 for admin fees)		 Note10: S$2,829
Note10+: S$2,989

Premium plans compared

Data Plan  M1 Singtel StarHub
Name Base Plan with Device + $205 Add-on Combo 12 S$238 2-year plan
Monthly Subscription S$235 S$239.90 S$238
Local Outgoing Mins Unlimited Unlimited* (10,000) 10,000
Local SMS 1,000 Unlimited* (10,000) 10,000
Local Data Bundle 112GB 12GB
+ 2GB Singtel WiFi		 100GB + 10GB + Free weekend data
Other Notes
  • Free registration and delivery for online sign-up.
  • 3 months free Caller ID and Weekend Data (or 6 months if switching telco) 
  • Registration fee: S$10.70
  • SIM card fee: S$37.45
  • Free Caller ID + AutoRoam
  • 3 months free Spotify Premium
  • Free 24 months of Entertainment Plus
  • Free 24 months of HBO Go
  • $500 yearly phone voucher
  • No activation, and SIM card fees.
  • Free Caller Number Display (Caller ID) and International Roaming.
  • $500 yearly phone voucher
Device Price Note10: S$98
Note10+: S$198		 Note10: S$58
- S$200 off phone

Note10+: S$218
- S$200 off phone		 Note10: S$59
Note10+: S$219
Total Cost Over Two Years

Note10: S$5,738
Note10+: S$5,838

Note10: S$5,757.60
Note10:+ S$5,775.60

(+ S$48.15 for admin fees)

Note10: S$5,771
Note10+: S$5,931

Quick Analysis

Value Plans tier

It is clearly evident that M1 offers the best plan for S$30 in terms of data and the plan's other features. However, the cost of the Samsung Note10 is still quite significant - thus the overall cost of ownership over two years makes no sense. It's actually cheaper to pay for the next tier.

Basic Plans tier

Singtel's XO 48 plan is the most economical of all the plans with a somewhat decent data bundle of 15GB, free weekend data and a few other entertainment perks. StarHub's S$50 plan is also as adept with about equal number of benefits. However, Singtel does have wider network coverage and combined with the nice overall plan options and price point, Singtel's XO48 is probably the best of the lot for an easy recommendation.

Mid-tier Plans

Singtel's XO 78 is easily the best option of the bunch with the best overall two-year cost of ownership, the best data bundle, the best free entertainment options and of course, it doesn't hurt that there's good network coverage to boost.

High-tier Plans

Singtel rarely comes out best in overall value, but this time for the Galaxy Note10, Singtel's X0 108 and Combo 6 both come out on top. Your choice would boil down to needing 70GB of data OR unlimited talk time.

Premium Plan tier

For those who need the maximum number of benefits, and more than 100GB of data, StarHub's S$238 plan has the best set of perks, in addition to a yearly S$500 handset voucher.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

More about
Digital Samsung Singtel M1 Starhub

