Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ telco price plans compared

With telcos gearing up for the upcoming local availability of the Samsung Galaxy Note10 series, we find out who's got the best telco price plan deal with a contract and the phone offered at a discounted rate.

If you're more keen on a SIM-only, no-contract plan and getting the phone yourself, then hop over to the SIM-only, no-contract plan comparison.

At a glance, these are the retail prices for the various Galaxy Note10 models. The Galaxy Note 10 256GB is priced at S$1,398. On the other hand, the Galaxy Note 10+ is S$1,598 for the 256GB version and S$1,898 for the 512GB version.

The Galaxy Note 10 will be available in Aura Glow and Aura Black, while the Galaxy Note 10+ will be available in Aura Glow, Aura White and Aura Black.

As such, we will not be indicating the price plan for the 512GB model for the time being.

Samsung Galaxy Note10 Price Plans Compared

Value plans compared (~S$30/month)

Data Plan M1 Singtel Name Base Plan with Device Combo 1 Monthly Subscription S$30 S$27.90 Local Outgoing Mins 100 100 Local SMS 100 500 Local Data Bundle 12GB 100MB Other Notes Free registration and delivery for online sign-up.

3 months free Caller ID and Weekend Data (or 6 months if switching telco) Registration fee: S$10.70

SIM card fee: S$37.45

3 months free Spotify Premium Device Price Note10: S$1,098

Note10+: S$1,268 Note10: S$1,068

Note10+: S$1228 Total Cost Over Two Years Note10: S$1,818

Note10+: S$1,988 Note10: S$1,737.60

Note10+: S$1,897.6



(+ S$48.15 for admin fees)

Basic plans compared (~S$50/month)

Mid-tier plans compared (~S$75/month)

High-tier plans compared (~S$100/month)

Premium plans compared

Data Plan M1 Singtel StarHub Name Base Plan with Device + $205 Add-on Combo 12 S$238 2-year plan Monthly Subscription S$235 S$239.90 S$238 Local Outgoing Mins Unlimited Unlimited* (10,000) 10,000 Local SMS 1,000 Unlimited* (10,000) 10,000 Local Data Bundle 112GB 12GB

+ 2GB Singtel WiFi 100GB + 10GB + Free weekend data Other Notes Free registration and delivery for online sign-up.

3 months free Caller ID and Weekend Data (or 6 months if switching telco) Registration fee: S$10.70

SIM card fee: S$37.45

Free Caller ID + AutoRoam

3 months free Spotify Premium

Free 24 months of Entertainment Plus

Free 24 months of HBO Go

$500 yearly phone voucher No activation, and SIM card fees.

Free Caller Number Display (Caller ID) and International Roaming.

$500 yearly phone voucher Device Price Note10: S$98

Note10+: S$198 Note10: S$58

- S$200 off phone



Note10+: S$218

- S$200 off phone Note10: S$59

Note10+: S$219 Total Cost Over Two Years Note10: S$5,738

Note10+: S$5,838 Note10: S$5,757.60

Note10:+ S$5,775.60



(+ S$48.15 for admin fees) Note10: S$5,771

Note10+: S$5,931

Quick Analysis

Value Plans tier

It is clearly evident that M1 offers the best plan for S$30 in terms of data and the plan's other features. However, the cost of the Samsung Note10 is still quite significant - thus the overall cost of ownership over two years makes no sense. It's actually cheaper to pay for the next tier.

Basic Plans tier

Singtel's XO 48 plan is the most economical of all the plans with a somewhat decent data bundle of 15GB, free weekend data and a few other entertainment perks. StarHub's S$50 plan is also as adept with about equal number of benefits. However, Singtel does have wider network coverage and combined with the nice overall plan options and price point, Singtel's XO48 is probably the best of the lot for an easy recommendation.

Mid-tier Plans

Singtel's XO 78 is easily the best option of the bunch with the best overall two-year cost of ownership, the best data bundle, the best free entertainment options and of course, it doesn't hurt that there's good network coverage to boost.

High-tier Plans

Singtel rarely comes out best in overall value, but this time for the Galaxy Note10, Singtel's X0 108 and Combo 6 both come out on top. Your choice would boil down to needing 70GB of data OR unlimited talk time.

Premium Plan tier

For those who need the maximum number of benefits, and more than 100GB of data, StarHub's S$238 plan has the best set of perks, in addition to a yearly S$500 handset voucher.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.