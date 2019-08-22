Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ telco price plans compared

Who's got the best plan on the Samsung Galaxy Note10 series?
With telcos gearing up for the upcoming local availability of the Samsung Galaxy Note10 series, we find out who's got the best telco price plan deal with a contract and the phone offered at a discounted rate.
If you're more keen on a SIM-only, no-contract plan and getting the phone yourself, then hop over to the SIM-only, no-contract plan comparison.
At a glance, these are the retail prices for the various Galaxy Note10 models. The Galaxy Note 10 256GB is priced at S$1,398. On the other hand, the Galaxy Note 10+ is S$1,598 for the 256GB version and S$1,898 for the 512GB version.
The Galaxy Note 10 will be available in Aura Glow and Aura Black, while the Galaxy Note 10+ will be available in Aura Glow, Aura White and Aura Black.
Meanwhile, the video below will get you up to speed on everything you want to know about what's new and not about the Galaxy Note 10 and Note10+ models
Want even more details? We have it all penned down in the hands-on experience article.
Now on to the telco price plan comparison portion.
Samsung Galaxy Note10 Price Plans Compared
Value plans compared (~S$30/month)
|Data Plan
|M1
|Singtel
|Name
|Base Plan with Device
|Combo 1
|Monthly Subscription
|S$30
|S$27.90
|Local Outgoing Mins
|100
|100
|Local SMS
|100
|500
|Local Data Bundle
|12GB
|100MB
|Other Notes
|
|
|Device Price
|Note10: S$1,098
Note10+: S$1,268
|Note10: S$1,068
Note10+: S$1228
|Total Cost Over Two Years
|
Note10: S$1,818
|
Note10: S$1,737.60
Basic plans compared (~S$50/month)
|Data Plan
|M1
|Singtel
|Singtel
|StarHub
|Name
|Base Plan with Device + $20 Add-on
|Combo 2
|XO 48
|S$50 2-year plan
|Monthly Subscription
|S$50
|S$42.90
|S$48
|S$50
|Local Outgoing Mins
|200
|200
|100
|100
|Local SMS
|200
|1,000
|100
|Pay per use at 5.35 cents/SMS OR purchase 500 SMS for S$3
|Local Data Bundle
|17GB
|2GB + 2GB Singtel WiFi
|5GB
+ 10GB + Free weekend data
|
5GB + 10GB + Free weekend data
|Other Notes
|
|
|
|
|Device Price
|Note10: S$798
Note10+: S$958
|Note10: S$878
- S$200 off phone
Note10+: S$1,018
- S$200 off phone
|Note10: S$788
- S$200 off phone
Note10+: S$898
- S$200 off phone
|Note10: S$799
Note10+: S$959
|Total Cost Over Two Years
|Note10: S$1,998
Note10+: S$2,158
|Note10: S$1,707.60
Note10+:S$1,847.60
(+ S$48.15 for admin fees)
|Note10: S$1,740
Note10+: S$1,850
(+ S$48.15 for admin fees)
|Note10: S$1,999
Note10+: S$2,159
Mid-tier plans compared (~S$75/month)
|Data Plan
|M1
|Singtel
|Singtel
|StarHub
|Name
|Base Plan with Device + $48 Add-on
|Combo 3
|XO 78
|S$75 2-year plan
|Monthly Subscription
|S$78
|S$68.90
|S$78
|S$75
|Local Outgoing Mins
|300
|Unlimited* (10,000)
|300
|300
|Local SMS
|300
|Unlimited* (10,000)
|300
|Pay per use at 5.35 cents/SMS OR purchase 500 SMS for S$3
|Local Data Bundle
|42GB
|3GB + 2GB Singtel WiFi
|30GB + 20GB + Free weekend data
|30GB + 10GB + Free weekend data
|Other Notes
|
|
|
|
|Device Price
|
Note10: S$498
|Note10: S$598
- S$200 off phone
Note10+: S$698
- S$200 off phone
|Note10: S$498
- S$200 off phone
Note10+: S$598
- S$200 off phone
|Note10: S$499
Note10+: S$599
|Total Cost Over Two Years
|Note10: S$2,370
Note10+: S$2,470
|Note10: S$2,051.60
Note10+: S$2,151.60
(+ S$48.15 for admin fees)
|Note10: S$2,170
Note10+: S$2,270
(+ S$48.15 for admin fees)
|Note10: S$2,299
Note10+: S$2,399
High-tier plans compared (~S$100/month)
|Data Plan
|M1
|Singtel
|Singtel
|StarHub
|Name
|Base Plan with Device + $80 Add-on
|Combo 6
|XO 108
|S$105 2-year plan
|Monthly Subscription
|S$110
|S$95.90
|S$108
|$105
|Local Outgoing Mins
|500
|Unlimited* (10,000)
|500
|500
|Local SMS
|500
|Unlimited* (10,000)
|500
|Pay per use at 5.35 cents/SMS
|Local Data Bundle
|78GB
|6GB
+ 2GB Singtel WiFi
|50GB
+ 20GB+ Free weekend data
|60GB + 10GB + Free weekend data
|Other Notes
|
|
|
|Device Price
|Note10: S$298
Note10+: S$398
|Note10: S$348
- S$200 off phone
Note10+: S468
- S$200 off phone
|Note10: S$238
- S$200 off phone
Note10+: S$398
- S$200 off phone
|Note10: S$309
Note10+: S$469
|Total Cost Over Two Years
|Note10: S$2,938
Note10+: S$3,038
|Note10: S$2,449.60
Note10+: S$2,569.60
(+ S$48.15 for admin fees)
|Note10: S$2,630
Note10+: S$2,790
(+ S$48.15 for admin fees)
|Note10: S$2,829
Note10+: S$2,989
Premium plans compared
|Data Plan
|M1
|Singtel
|StarHub
|Name
|Base Plan with Device + $205 Add-on
|Combo 12
|S$238 2-year plan
|Monthly Subscription
|S$235
|S$239.90
|S$238
|Local Outgoing Mins
|Unlimited
|Unlimited* (10,000)
|10,000
|Local SMS
|1,000
|Unlimited* (10,000)
|10,000
|Local Data Bundle
|112GB
|12GB
+ 2GB Singtel WiFi
|100GB + 10GB + Free weekend data
|Other Notes
|
|
|
|Device Price
|Note10: S$98
Note10+: S$198
|Note10: S$58
- S$200 off phone
Note10+: S$218
- S$200 off phone
|Note10: S$59
Note10+: S$219
|Total Cost Over Two Years
|
Note10: S$5,738
|
Note10: S$5,757.60
|
Note10: S$5,771
Quick Analysis
Value Plans tier
It is clearly evident that M1 offers the best plan for S$30 in terms of data and the plan's other features. However, the cost of the Samsung Note10 is still quite significant - thus the overall cost of ownership over two years makes no sense. It's actually cheaper to pay for the next tier.
Basic Plans tier
Singtel's XO 48 plan is the most economical of all the plans with a somewhat decent data bundle of 15GB, free weekend data and a few other entertainment perks. StarHub's S$50 plan is also as adept with about equal number of benefits. However, Singtel does have wider network coverage and combined with the nice overall plan options and price point, Singtel's XO48 is probably the best of the lot for an easy recommendation.
Mid-tier Plans
Singtel's XO 78 is easily the best option of the bunch with the best overall two-year cost of ownership, the best data bundle, the best free entertainment options and of course, it doesn't hurt that there's good network coverage to boost.
High-tier Plans
Singtel rarely comes out best in overall value, but this time for the Galaxy Note10, Singtel's X0 108 and Combo 6 both come out on top. Your choice would boil down to needing 70GB of data OR unlimited talk time.
Premium Plan tier
For those who need the maximum number of benefits, and more than 100GB of data, StarHub's S$238 plan has the best set of perks, in addition to a yearly S$500 handset voucher.
This article was first published in Hardware Zone.