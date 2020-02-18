Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra telco price plans compared

WHO'S GOT THE BEST PLAN FOR THE SAMSUNG GALAXY S20 PHONES?

With telcos gearing up for the upcoming local availability of the Samsung Galaxy S20 phones, we find out who's got the best telco price plan deal with a contract and the phone offered at a discounted rate.

At a glance, these are the recommended retail prices for the new phones without a telco contract:

LIST PRICES FOR SAMSUNG GALAXY S20 PHONES

Key Specs 128GB 256GB 512GB Galaxy S20 6.2-inch, 8GB RAM, 4,000mAh battery S$1,298 x x Galaxy S20+ 6.7-inch, 8GB RAM, 4,500mAh battery S$1,498 -- -- Galaxy S20 Ultra 6.9-inch, 12GB RAM, 5,000mAh battery S$1,898 -- --

That's right; all the models available in Singapore will only have an internal base storage of 128GB. While the Galaxy S20 does not have any other capacity points, the S20+ and S20 Ultra have other storage options in other launch countries. Fortunately, a microSD card slot is present and can accept cards of up to 1TB in size.

SO WHAT'S NEW WITH THE PHONES?

The new Galaxy S20 series can simply be summed up as refined S10 devices with improved hardware underneath and a massive upgrade to imaging capabilities.

All models boast a totally redesigned camera system, with much larger camera sensors, Single Take captures to never miss the moment over stumbling on modes/settings/filters to use, 8K video recording, Space Zoom feature that goes up to 30x zoom on the Galaxy S20 and S20+, while the S20 Ultra does a whopping 100x zoom!

The Galaxy S20 Ultra manages to achieve this incredible feat using a large 1/1.33-inch 108MP sensor, also known as the Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX. Meanwhile, the S20 and S20+ are endowed with telephoto cameras powered by 64MP sensors.

That's not all. The phones come in new colour schemes and a more refined design such as an even smaller front-facing hole-punch camera and the new rear camera module arrangement. The QHD+ screens also boast 120Hz screen refresh rate (usable when nothing the resolution down to FHD+) and up to two times better touch response rate.

For those playing fast action-paced games, you should experience less screen judder and a smoother experience. Discerning users might even feel these slight but useful improvements through just scrolling webpages. Don't miss reading our detailed hands-on experience of the Galaxy S20 series for even more photos and finer details.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is also future-proofed with a 5G modem built-in. When our local telcos enable 5G networks, the S20 Ultra will receive a firmware update to support them too.

Last, but not least, the Galaxy S20 series now support eSIM in addition to a dual-SIM slot card configuration. So if you have to occupy one SIM slot with a microSD card, you still have another SIM slot and eSIM to rely upon for multi-line usage.

I'M KEEN! WHAT ARE THE PRE-ORDER OFFERS?

For all the local availability and pre-order offers, head over here! The phone will hit retail on 6th March 2020, but you can take advantage of special deals related to its upcoming launch right now.

Now on to the telco price plan comparison!

SAMSUNG GALAXY S20 SERIES PRICE PLANS COMPARED

VALUE PLANS COMPARED (~$40/MONTH)

Data Plan M1 Singtel Name Base Plan with Device Combo 2 Monthly Subscription S$40 S$42.90 Local Outgoing Mins 100 200 Local SMS 100 1,000 Local Data Bundle 12GB 2GB Other Notes Free registration and delivery

3 months free Caller ID and Weekend Data (or 6 months if switching telco) Registration fee: S$10.70

SIM card fee: S$37.45

Free home delivery / POPStation collection

24 months of Entertainment Plus subscription Device Price S20: S$919

S20+: S$1,099

S20 Ultra: S$1,439 S20: S$788

S20+: S$908

S20 Ultra: S$1,188 Total Cost Over Two Years S20: S$1,879

S20+: S$2,059

S20 Ultra: S$2,399 S20: S$1817.60

S20+: S$1,937.60

S20 Ultra: S$2,217.60



(+ S$48.15 for admin fees)

BASIC PLANS COMPARED (~$50/MONTH)

Data Plan M1 Singtel StarHub Name Base Plan with Device + $10 Add-on XO 48 S$55 2-year plan Monthly Subscription S$50 S$48 S$55 Local Outgoing Mins 200 100 100 + 300 (offer valid till 27 March) Local SMS 200 100 Pay per use at 5.35 cents/SMS OR purchase 500 SMS for S$3 Local Data Bundle 17GB 5GB

+ 5GB + Free weekend data 5GB + 10GB + Free weekend data Other Notes Free registration and delivery

3 months free Caller ID and Weekend Data (or 6 months if switching telco) Registration fee: S$10.70

SIM card fee: S$37.45

Free home delivery / POPStation collection

3 months free Spotify Premium

24 months of Entertainment Plus subscription No activation, and SIM card fees.

Free Caller ID and International Roaming

and Free data for video apps (offer valid till 27 March)

(offer valid till 27 March) 3 months free Amazon Prime Device Price S20: S$599

S20+: S$799

S20 Ultra: S$1,099 S20: S$698

S20+: S$818

S20 Ultra: S$1,098 S20: S$599

S20+: S$799

S20 Ultra: S$1,099 Total Cost Over Two Years S20: S$1,799

S20+: S$1,999

S20 Ultra: S$2,299 S20: S$1,850

S20+: S$1,970

S20 Ultra: S$2,250



(+ S$48.15 for admin fees) S20: S$1,919

S20+: S$2,199

S20 Ultra: S$2,419

MID-TIER PLANS COMPARED (~$75/MONTH)

Data Plan M1 Singtel Singtel StarHub Name Base Plan with Device + $38 Add-on Combo 3 XO 78 S$80 2-year plan Monthly Subscription S$78 S$72.90 S$78 S$80 Local Outgoing Mins 300 Unlimited* (10,000) 300 300 + 300 (offer valid till 27 March) Local SMS 300 Unlimited* (10,000) 300 Pay per use at 5.35 cents/SMS OR purchase 500 SMS for S$3 Local Data Bundle 42GB 3GB + 1GB 30GB + 10GB + Free weekend data 30GB + 10GB + Free weekend data Other Notes Free registration and delivery

3 months free Caller ID and Weekend Data (or 6 months if switching telco) Registration fee: S$10.70

SIM card fee: S$37.45

Free home delivery / POPStation collection

3 months free Spotify Premium

Free 24 months of Entertainment Plus Registration fee: S$10.70

SIM card fee: S$37.45

Free home delivery / POPStation collection

3 months free Spotify Premium

Free 24 months of Entertainment Plus

Free 24 months of HBO Go No activation, and SIM card fees.

Free Caller ID and International Roaming

and Free data for video apps (offer valid till 27 March)

(offer valid till 27 March) 3 months free Amazon Prime Device Price S20: S$399

S20+: S$499

S20 Ultra: S$799 S20: S$498

S20+: S$598

S20 Ultra: S$898 S20: S$418

S20+: S$538

S20 Ultra: S$828 S20: S$399

S20+: S$499

S20 Ultra: S$799 Total Cost Over Two Years S20: S$2,271

S20+: S$2,371

S20 Ultra: S$2,671 S20: S$2,247.60

S20+: S$,2347.60

S20 Ultra: S$2,647.60



(+ S$48.15 for admin fees) S20: S$2,290

S20+: S$2,410

S20 Ultra: S$2,700



(+ S$48.15 for admin fees) S20: S$2,319

S20+: S$2,419

S20 Ultra: S$2,719



HIGH-TIER PLANS COMPARED (~$100/MONTH)

Data Plan M1 Singtel Singtel StarHub Name Base Plan with Device + $70 Add-on Combo 6 XO 108 S$110 2-year plan Monthly Subscription S$110 S$99.90 S$108 $110 Local Outgoing Mins 500 Unlimited* (10,000) 500 500 + 300 (offer valid till 27 March) Local SMS 500 Unlimited* (10,000) 500 Pay per use at 5.35 cents/SMS Local Data Bundle 77GB 6GB

+ 1GB 50GB

+ 20GB+ Free weekend data 60GB + 10GB + Free weekend data Other Notes Free registration and delivery

3 months free Caller ID and Weekend Data (or 6 months if switching telco) Registration fee: S$10.70

SIM card fee: S$37.45

Free home delivery / POPStation collection

3 months free Spotify Premium

Free 24 months of Entertainment Plus + HBO Go

Additional HOOQ service for Combo 6 No activation, and SIM card fees.

Free Caller ID and International Roaming

and Free data for video apps (offer valid till 27 March)

(offer valid till 27 March) 3 months free Amazon Prime Device Price S20: S$129

S20+: S$299

S20 Ultra: S$599 S20: S$368

S20+: S$488

S20 Ultra: S$788 S20: S$178

S20+: S$298

S20 Ultra: S$588 S20: S$129

S20+: S$399

S20 Ultra: S$649 Total Cost Over Two Years S20: S$2,769

S20+: S$2,939

S20 Ultra: S$3,239 S20: S$2,796.60

S20+: S$2,916.60

S20 Ultra: S$3,185.60

(+ S$48.15 for admin fees) S20: S$2,770

S20+: S$2,890

S20 Ultra: S$3,180

(+ S$48.15 for admin fees) S20: S$2,769

S20+: S$3,039

S20 Ultra: S$3,289

PREMIUM PLANS COMPARED

Data Plan M1 Singtel StarHub Name Base Plan with Device + $195 Add-on Combo 12 S$243 2-year plan Monthly Subscription S$235 S$239.90 S$243 Local Outgoing Mins Unlimited Unlimited* (10,000) 10,000 + 300 (offer valid till 27 March) Local SMS 1,000 Unlimited* (10,000) 10,000 Local Data Bundle 112GB 12GB 100GB + 10GB + Free weekend data Other Notes Free registration and delivery

3 months free Caller ID and Weekend Data (or 6 months if switching telco) Registration fee: S$10.70

SIM card fee: S$37.45

Free home delivery / POPStation collection

Free Caller ID + AutoRoam

3 months free Spotify Premium

Free 24 months of Entertainment Plus + HBO Go + HOOQ

$500 yearly phone voucher No activation, and SIM card fees.

Free Caller ID and International Roaming

and Free data for video apps (offer valid till 27 March)

(offer valid till 27 March) 3 months free Amazon Prime

$500 yearly phone voucher Device Price S20: S$0

S20+: S$99

S20 Ultra: S$399 S20: S$0

S20+: S$88

S20 Ultra: S$378 S20: S$0

S20+: S$99

S20 Ultra: S$499 Total Cost Over Two Years S20: S$5,640

S20+: S$5,739

S20 Ultra: S$6,039 S20: S$5757.60

S20+: S$5,845.60

S20 Ultra: S$6,135.60



(+ S$48.15 for admin fees) S20: S$5,832

S20+: S$5,931

S20 Ultra: S$6,331

QUICK ANALYSIS

VALUE PLANS TIER

At first glances, M1's $40 per month Base Plan appears to be the best budget plan - until you compare the prices against M1's $50 plan that's in the next tier of comparison. This is perhaps the first case where the same telco's higher tiered plan is actually cheaper than it's base offering in the long run.

Conclusion: Don't get any of the value-class plans for the Galaxy S20 series and check the next tier of plans.

BASIC PLANS TIER

Singtel's XO 48 might seem like the lowest priced option here, but don't forget that it comes with the least data allotment, though it offers free weekend data on top of 10GB of data per month (which is more than enough for most users), and free video entertainment subscription.