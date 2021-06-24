The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could launch in Q4

The global chip shortage is said to have delayed the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

According to SamMobile, rumours suggest that Samsung has decided to delay the launch of the Galaxy S21 FE till Q4. The chip shortages apparently affected some of its new laptops, which had limited stocks in many countries.

Production of the Galaxy S21 FE was reportedly halted due to a shortage of Qualcomm's mobile chipsets. While Samsung denied the report in a statement to Bloomberg, Korean site Yonhap News claims that the Galaxy S21 FE will be launched in September or October due to the global chip shortage.