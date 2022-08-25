Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra design likely to be the same as the Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is unlikely to sport a new design language according to tipster @UniverseIce.

In a series of tweets, @UniverseIce claims the physical footprint of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is "almost unchanged" from the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The new model will be 0.1 to 0.2mm thicker with the same 8.9mm thickness and 6.8-inch screen size.

@UniverseIce says it could be the first flagship phone model in the linneup with the smallest design change in the history of the South Korean company. The tipster cautions the camera module and other design elements may be different.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.