The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active3 is built to survive the world's toughest jobs

Samsung just unveiled its latest ruggedized Android tablet, the Galaxy Tab Active3.

Designed to handle some of the world's toughest jobs in the most extreme environments, the Galaxy Tab Active3 is MIL-STD-810H certified to withstand drops of up to 1.5m with an inbox protective cover and is rated IP68 for water and dustproof resistance.

It also has an IP68 certified S Pen that is perfect for signature capture and managing complex documents in gloved environments.

Other specs include an 8-inch PLS TFT LCD display (1,920 x 1,200 pixels), Exynos 9810 processor, 4G LTE connectivity, 4GB RAM, 64/128GB internal storage options, microSD support up to 1TB, a fingerprint sensor, geomagnetic sensor, Android Q, GPS + Glonass + Beidou + Galileo, and a5,050mAh battery.

The Galaxy Tab Active3 will be available in select markets starting today in Europe and Asia. Availability will be expanded to more regions at a later date.