Samsung Galaxy Watch5 and Watch5 Pro lead the way with new health capabilities

The Samsung Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro have been launched as the successors to the Galaxy Watch4 series launched last year.

Samsung says that the “new Galaxy Watch series that is redefining the digital health and wellness for everyone”.

Both the regular Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro models will ship with the same Samsung Exynos W920 dual-core chipset as the previous generation, and the wearables can have up to 16GB of internal storage, and 1.5GB of RAM, with eSIM support on the LTE variants. Lovers of the rotating bezel, a popular selling point of Samsung’s past wearables, do note that it has been completely removed for all models this year.

PHOTO: Samsung

But smartwatches are all about health monitoring and the Galaxy Watch5 is no exception. First introduced in the galaxy Watch4 and combining the Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart Signal and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis into a single chip, the BioActive Sensor now has greater accuracy and can work in combination with the other sensors of Galaxy Watch5 series.

This year the Galaxy Watch5 series has a series of Sleep-related functions to help users sleep better. Using Sleep Scores, a user’s sleep patterns are monitored and rated, while Sleep Coaching can give a month-long tailored sleep program for better sleep.

Using SmartThings integration, the Galaxy Watch5 automatically sets connected lights, AC units, and TVs to predetermined settings that make for an ideal sleep environment for the user to have a great night’s rest.

Samsung Galaxy Watch5

PHOTO: Samsung

Available in two sizes, 40mm and 44mm, the Galaxy Watch5 comes with a 13per cent larger battery that can provide eight hours of sleep tracking with just eight minutes of charging, which is 30per cent faster than Galaxy Watch4. New apps include SoundCloud and Deezer, perfect for audio lovers.

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro

PHOTO: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro is designed for those who want an active adventurous lifestyle. Available in only one size which is 45mm with a 1.36-inch AMOLED display, it comes in two premium colours for durability and styling.

What makes the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro truly standout is that it comes with Samsung’s biggest battery to date. 60per cent larger than anything so far, it clocks in at 590mAh.

The bigger battery life translates to more time a user can spend outdoors. Watch5 Pro users have access to functions like GPS guidance for route-based workouts and adventures. An eight-minute charge will give users eight hours of use.

With the route target workout, users can record download and import the hybrid data so true mates can easily follow the same trail. And to ensure that you always stay on course the turn-by-turn directions guides you with the help of vibrations as well as audio alerts. And after a long day on the trail. The trackback feature ensures that you safely make it back to your starting point by retracing your route.

Pricing and availability

PHOTO: Samsung

Both the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro are available for pre-order in Singapore from Aug 10, 2022, with availability starting on Sept 2, 2022.

The Galaxy Watch5 Pro and Galaxy Watch5 will be available in Singapore from Sept 2, 2022, Friday, 10am at M1, Singtel, StarHub, Samsung Online Store, Samsung Online Store, Samsung Experience Stores, and the Samsung Official Store in Lazada, Shopee, and Amazon Singapore, and retail partners.

Users who want something truly unique can turn to the Galaxy Watch5 Bespoke Studio and select a model, size, case colour, and strap for up to 96 unique combinations.

The Galaxy Watch5 comes with all-new neutral colour options. The large 44mm option comes available in Graphite, Sapphire, and Silver.

The Small 40mm option is available in Graphite, Pink Gold, and Silver which features a Bora Purple strap that pairs perfectly with the Galaxy Z Flip4 5G. Prices of the Galaxy Watch5 start at $448 for the Bluetooth version and $548 for the LTE version.

The Galaxy Watch5 Pro is available in Black Titanium and Gray Titanium, with a 45mm display, starting at $698 for the Bluetooth version and $798 for the LTE version.

Specs Galaxy Watch5 Material & Colour Armor Aluminum case with Sport Band - 44mm: Graphite, Sapphire, Sliver

- 40mm: Graphite, Pink Gold, Sliver Dimensions & Weight - 44mm: 43.3 x 44.4 x 9.8 mm, 33.5g - 40mm: 39.3 x 40.4 x 9.8 mm, 28.7g Display Sapphire Crystal

- 44mm: 1.4" (34.6mm) 450x450 Super AMOLED, Full Colour Always On Display - 40mm: 1.2" (30.4mm) 396x396 Super AMOLED, Full Colour Always On Display Processor Exynos W920 Dual-Core 1.18GHz Memory 1.5GB RAM + 16GB internal storage Battery - 44mm: 410mAh - 40mm: 284mAh Charging Faster Charging (WPC-based wireless charging) OS Wear OS Powered by Samsung (Wear OS 3.5) UI One UI Watch4.5 Sensors Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor Connectivity LTE29, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4+5GHz, NFC, GPS/Glonass/Beidou/Galileo Durability LTE29, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4+5GHz, NFC, GPS/Glonass/Beidou/Galileo Compatibility Android 8.0 or higher and with more than 1.5GB of RAM Pricing Galaxy Watch5 44mm Graphite, Sapphire, Silver LTE $598 Bluetooth $498 Galaxy Watch5 40mm Graphite, Pink Gold, Silver LTE $548 Bluetooth $448 Galaxy Watch5 Pro 45mm Black Titanium, Gray Titanium LTE $798 Bluetooth $698

This article was first published in HardwareZone.