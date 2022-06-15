Samsung Galaxy Watch5 series get FCC filing for 10W fast-charging

Samsung recently submitted documents for its smartwatches' regulatory approval, and the materials indicate that the Galaxy Watch5 series' smartwatches are likely getting faster charging than before.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is a US federal agency that regulates radio and communications equipment, which covers nearly every consumer device that can connect to the Internet.

PHOTO: Samsung

As spotted by 9To5Google, Samsung's devices are no exception, having filed the SMR900 (possibly Galaxy Watch5), the SMR910 (a bigger Galaxy Watch5), and SMR920 (possibly Galaxy Watch 5 Pro) in the FCC database here.

Among its documents show the Galaxy Watch5 series' smartwatches getting Bluetooth LE, 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi connectivity, as well as NFC support. An interesting detail is the EP-OR900 wireless charger listed as an accessory for these devices, which features 5V/2A charging.

PHOTO: FCC

That works out to 10W fast-charging, which is double of the peak charging speed on the Galaxy Watch4 series (which, in our opinion, is the best smartwatch among Tech Awards 2022 nominees).

It appears that the new Samsung wearables are nearing its official launch, since this isn't the first detail dropped by the Korean electronics firm in recent times.

Previously, the beta version of Samsung Health revealed that there was no Classic model in its Galaxy Watch5 lineup.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.