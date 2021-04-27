Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 promises certified durability above all

Do you work in harsh environments, yet still want your phone to be on the Samsung ecosystem? Samsung now has the Galaxy XCover 5, which balances ruggedness with performance in one enterprise-grade smartphone.

Besides its MIL-STD810H certification and IP68 resistance to water and dust, the Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 also packs in shock absorption features that lets the device withstand drops of up to 1.5m. It even packs a Glove Touch feature to its touchscreen, allowing users to operate the Galaxy XCover 5 with gloves worn.

PHOTO: Twitter/mkinfo9

It's not just tough on the outside - inside, the Galaxy XCover 5 offers Samsung Knox, which mitigates malicious software threats on every layer within. Samsung Knox has end-to-end protection for protecting confidential data, which makes it extra practical for work-related use.

PHOTO: Twitter/mkinfo9

As a phone, it has an Exynos 850 chipset, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and a 3,000mAh battery with fast charging support via both USB and POGO pins. The 16MP single rear camera handles visual documentation tasks, and the 5MP front camera is sufficient for online meetings.

PHOTO: Twitter/mkinfo9

Built for tough working environments, the Galaxy XCover 5 also offers a powerful LED flashlight on the rear and an NFC chip for near-field communications or e-wallet use.

Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 is currently available starting from today (April 26, 2021) at $398. The device is available at our local Big Three telcos ( M1, StarHub, Singtel ), and authorised distributors, Ingram and ACA Pacific.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.