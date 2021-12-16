Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 named one of the best inventions of 2021 by Time magazine

Samsung's efforts in the foldable phone market have finally paid off.

Time magazine just released a list of the 100 best inventions for 2021 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 is one of them! The publication praised Samsung for merging "the functionality of smartphones with the portability of a '00s-era flip phone".

Aside from the vibrant 6.7-inch display, Time magazine also commended Samsung for lowering the price of foldable phones to below US$1,000 (S$1,300).

In our review of the Galaxy Z Flip3, we found it to be a lot more accessible in pricing, has better durability and is easily one of the most stylish phones in the market.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.