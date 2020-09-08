Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 launches in Singapore on Sept 18, costs $2,888

The recent Unpacked event for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G was certainly a head-turner for many.

The Korean tech giant’s second iteration of its foldable smartphone aims to build upon its predecessors’ strengths and improve on its weaknesses, and is shaping up to be the company’s most innovative handheld device to date.

Good news for those in Singapore, as it will be launching very soon: Sept 18, to be exact. It will go for a retail price of $2,888 (yup, that’s literally more than the most powerful specs on the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro, which retails for about $40 less). It will be available in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black.

PHOTO: Twitter/XQ55

In any case, pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G will begin on Wednesday, Sept 9, 10am SGT at all major telecommunication operators (M1, Singtel, StarHub), the Samsung Online Store, all Samsung Experience Stores, the official Samsung flagship stores on Lazada and Shopee, as well as selected consumer electronics and IT stores islandwide.

As an added boon, consumers can also add accessories such as the Aramid Standing Cover ($98) and a Leather Cover ($118) to complement the device at pre-order.

Additionally, new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 users will be privy to the Galaxy Z Premier Service (valid for 12 months from date of purchase), which allows them to enjoy specialised customer care services to streamline their user experience.

These services range from a one-time screen replacement or repair with a deductible amount of $200, door-to-door pick-up and delivery service for device repair, and 24-hour concierge support via Samsung Members App.

PHOTO: Twitter/XQ55 PHOTO: Twitter/XQ55 Given the ridiculously exorbitant price for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2, consumers can opt for the Samsung Trade Up Programme to offset the cost. Those who wish to purchase it can trade-in their old eligible Samsung device at the Samsung Online Store and Samsung Experience Stores across Singapore. Consumers can receive up to an additional $200 trade-in value on top of the regular trade-in amount for the following devices:

Galaxy S10 series

Galaxy S20 series

Galaxy Note10 series

Galaxy Note20 series

Galaxy Tab S5e/S6/S7 series

Galazy Z Flip

Galaxy Fold

Those who pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G will also receive a complimentary set of the Samsung Galaxy Watch3 Bluetooth (45mm) in Mystic Black (worth $698). Speaking of which, the Galaxy Watch3 Bluetooth Titanium will also be launching on Sept 18 on the same platforms listed above. It will retail for $948.