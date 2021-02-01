The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 may arrive earlier than expected

Samsung is said to be releasing the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in May according to Korean publication Bloter.

The information appears to come from Samsung's recent earnings call where a senior company executive reportedly said that updates to the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip are in the works. Bloter reiterated that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will support S Pen, and that the device "can fold the display twice".

Aju News reported in November that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will support S Pen and is expected to be unveiled in June 2021. It addedd that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will come with the second generation ultra-thin-glass (UTG).

UBI Research wrote in a report last month that Samsung has plans to unveil three foldable phones in 2021. They are said to be the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Fold Lite, and Galaxy Z Flip 2.

However, UBI Research believes the Galaxy Z Fold Lite will be launched first in Q1 2021 followed by the other two models in Q3.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.