The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip 2 could launch in July

While Samsung is considering to skip the 2021 Galaxy Note models in view of the global chip shortage , the company is believed to be going ahead to launch two foldable phones. Korean publication TheElec claims Samsung will announce the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip 2 as early as July.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 is said to come with a smaller battery capacity (4,380mAh) and a 6.2-inch external display. The main display is stated to measure 7.5-inches.

S Pen support is also likely to be coming to the Galaxy Z Fold3. As for the Z Flip 2, the battery capacity is rumoured to be slightly smaller at 3,200mAh.

Aju News reported in November 2020 that it expected the Galaxy Z Fold3 to launch in June 2021 . In addition, the foldable phone is expected to sport the second generation ultra-thin glass. There are also reports of a Galaxy Z Fold Lite and a double-folding phone coming later this year.