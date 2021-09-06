Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is sold out in Singapore, Galaxy Z Flip3 selling out fast

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is sold out in Singapore, and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 is selling out fast, said Samsung in a press statement earlier today.

Samsung also added that users who continue to register their interest in the Galaxy Z Fold3 are still entitled to the same pre-order exclusives seen at its initial announcement.

Registering of interest can be done via Samsung Online Store, preferred telco operators, Lazada, and Shopee. The pre-order period ends on Sept 9, 2021.

On its official landing page, Galaxy Z Fold3's promo banners said that the phones ordered at this juncture will only ship from Oct 4, 2021 onwards.

PHOTO: Samsung

“We believe that the strong take-up among consumers signifies that foldable smartphones, such as our Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, are gaining mainstream acceptance.

"It is heartening to see the strong support among Samsung fans and loyal users for the two new devices, which marks a next chapter in foldable innovation.

PHOTO: Samsung

"Many have shared that they appreciate the duality of both foldable devices, which fully meet the current demands for work and play, while offering new and unique possibilities.

"We are confident that the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G are defining a new standard for premium smartphones, and we can’t wait to unfold more experiences and innovation for users,” said Sarah Chua, Vice President of IT and Mobile, Samsung Electronics Singapore.

The foldable fever isn't just limited to Singapore - both phones saw a total of 800,000 units pre-ordered in South Korea as well, with the Z Flip3 making up 60 per cent of all Korean pre-orders.

A happy owner of the Galaxy Z Fold3 collecting his device at an Samsung Experience Store.

PHOTO: Samsung

As mentioned in our pre-order article, Samsung has already started shipping out both Galaxy Z foldables to early-bird buyers.

One of the first to receive their Z Fold3 was Partha Banerjee, 54, who pre-ordered on Aug 11, 2021 and collected his device in-person at the Samsung Experience Store in ION Orchard.

“I am very excited to be getting the phone. This is a bold gift for myself, and I wanted to try out the new technology that came with the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G.

"I’m also looking forward to the new Fold being much stronger for use. I think it would be a good phone for work, surfing, and also for video conferencing since we’re still mostly working from home,” said Banerjee.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.