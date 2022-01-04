Samsung Gaming Hub enters the fray with streaming smart TV service in 2022

With the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) now underway, there are bound to be some new announcements and reveals that will pique some interest. For electronics giant Samsung, the latest addition to its offerings is the Samsung Gaming Hub, a new game streaming discovery platform that bridges the gap between hardware and software.

With partnerships with leading services such as Nvidia GeForce Now, Google Stadia, and more to come, the Samsung Gaming Hub is targeting a seamless gaming experience for players on select 2022 Smart TV models.

This platform was created to help support the growing gaming ecosystem on smart televisions, and will allow players to access an extensive library of games powered by Tizen hardware. While the full details of the Samsung Gaming Hub are yet to be set in stone, Samsung did share the following:

Access to a Wide Range of Game Titles from Great Content Partners Instantly play your favorite games or discover new ones with easy access to the most popular Game Streaming services and console games on one screen. Launch partners will include NVIDIA GeForce Now, Stadia and Utomik, and that’s just the beginning.

All Things Gaming in One Place – from game streaming to your game community Easy access to YouTube gaming to follow your favorite streamers. Bring your controller with you, pair your favorite controller to the Samsung Gaming Hub for a seamless experience. Explore, search and buy new games within the Samsung Gaming Hub, the ecosystem was built from the ground up to help gamers play the games they love, faster.

State of the Art Game Streaming Wrapped in a Premium Experience The best Samsung Smart TVs combine the latest game streaming technology with the intelligent technology for picture quality and sound to create a better gaming experience. High performance cloud-gaming takes the gaming experience on Samsung TVs to a whole new level. Console-like performance without the hassle of downloads or worrying about precious storage space or latency.



Once it has launched later this year, it can be accessed on the new 2022 Smart Hub via the main navigation menu across Gaming, Media and Lifestyle categories. It is also unclear at this stage whether the release will be global, and we will update with more details about the Samsung Gaming Hub when we have them.

