Samsung has deleted bezels from its Q950TS QLED 8K TV

Samsung may be working hard to expand the MicroLED TV market with new consumer models, but that's not to say that the Korean TV manufacturer is taking its eyes off its existing QLED range. In 2020, Samsung is pulling out all the stops to spur demand for its 8K TVs.

To be more specific, Samsung is updating its QLED 8K TV lineup with two new series: Q950TS and Q800T. The Q950TS, available in 65-, 75- and 85-inch screen sizes, is the direct successor to last year's Q900R, which means it offers the best picture and sound quality and the swankiest design Samsung's display group can come up with.

On the other hand, the Q800T, which is available in 55-, 65-, 75- and 82-inch screen sizes, is an 'essential' 8K TV series that drops a few features that are on the flagship (e.g., One Invisible Connection) to achieve a lower price point to drive mainstream adoption.

Now, while there are several things changed under the hood of the QLED 8K TVs, most of the hot takes you see today from the tech press (including this one) will be about the lack of bezels on the flagship Q950TS.

Yes, TV makers have been touting bezel-less TVs for years now, but if you've looked closely enough, none of today's TVs is truly bezel-free. The cover glass may go edge to edge, but there's always a black border around the active area.

The upcoming Q950TS makes the best case, though: with just a hint of a rim around it (mostly along the bottom), the Infinity Screen on the Q950TS takes up an impressive 99 per cent of the TV's face. Really, when this 14.9mm-thin TV is mounted on the wall with Samsung's own No Gap Wall Mount (okay, there's a 0.5mm gap), it looks as dramatic as LG's W series 'wallpaper' OLED TV.

While not completely bezel free, the Samsung QLED 950TS comes close at just 2mm. Photo: Hardware Zone

The completely flat back is impressive, too, considering that this is a full-array local dimming TV.

