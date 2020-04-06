Samsung to launch BTS-themed Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Buds+ on July 9

According to this Twitter post by Samsung Mobile, the Korean Android phone manufacturer is about to launch a new… something on July 9, with pre-orders starting from June 19 to July 5.

If the clip tells us anything, it's this is a collaboration between Samsung and BTS, the South Korean boy band that the company officially partnered with since February to be its product spokesperson (spokesgroup?).

I mean, the signs are all there on the box: The seven purple hearts and the purple BTS logo.

Even the July 9 launch date is chosen for a reason: That's the date BTS announced its fan club name back in 2013 (A.R.M.Y (아미), by the way). Clearly, Samsung hopes that BTS fans would turn up in droves to get the limited edition product.

So now the question is: what product is it going to be? Is it the Galaxy S20, Galaxy Z Flip, or some other Galaxy phone? Since the Galaxy Z Flip already has a mirror purple version, my first guess is this would be the Galaxy S20, which doesn't have a purple variant at the moment.

But guess no more: XDA Developers' Max Weinbach has now confirmed on Twitter that it's a mirror purple version of the regular S20.

Additionally, according to a teardown of the code of the latest Galaxy Buds+ plugin from Google Play, there will also be a new Galaxy Buds+ TWS earbuds draped in - you guessed it - a purple hue. Other than the special colour, the left bud has a purple BTS logo and the right bud a purple heart.

For what it's worth, I've reached out to Samsung a few days back about this collab - here's the response from the Samsung Singapore's spokesperson:

"Samsung is excited to provide unique and exciting experiences through various partnerships in art, fashion, and with creative influencers around the world. For more information, please stay tuned."

So BTS fans, what say you?

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.