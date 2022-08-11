Samsung launches Galaxy Buds2 Pro to optimise your audio experience

Get ready to enjoy immersive audio as Samsung launches the Galaxy Buds2 Pro.

Samsung says that the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro uses Hi-Fi 24bit Audio and a new coaxial 2-way speaker to optimise the audio experience so users can experience audio the way that it's meant to be.

With a new Samsung seamless codec26 (SSC HiFi), users can transfer their music is enabled to transfer without a pause, and the makes those sounds richer than ever.

According to Samsung, the sound from the Buds2 Pro is so clear that users can hear the slightest breath taken by an artist or a particular note never heard before in their favourite song.

The new Galaxy Buds2 Pro allows users to escape into their own world and simultaneously stay connected to their life.

Take calls on-the-go with powerful Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to eliminate outside noise. Advanced intelligent noise cancellation makes sure that you hear everything that you want to and nothing you do with three extra decibels of noise reduction compared to the previous model.

More secure now and better fitting now that they are 15 per cent smaller, you need never worry about not being able to find your Galaxy Buds2 Pro as they can be made to work with your smartphone, laptop, tablet, and turn to SmartThings Find on your Galaxy device to notify you so you won't leave your Buds2 Pro behind, even if you're offline.

Battery life depends on what the Buds2 do. When listening to music, the Buds2 have five hours of playtime with ANC on, and eight hours with it off. The case will add another 18 hours of playtime.

Talking covers 3.5 hours with ANC on, four hours with it off. Users can get another 14 hours with the case.

And when you want to transition between devices, the Buds2 Pro come with Auto Switch to seamlessly transition from the TV Show you're watching on your tablet, to taking a call on your Galaxy Z Flip4.

The Galaxy Buds2 Pro will come in White, Graphite, as well as Bora Purple and is designed to complement the Galaxy Z Flip4 5G and the Galaxy Z Fold4 5G.

Pricing and availability

PHOTO: Samsung

Pre-orders for the Galaxy Buds2 Pro start from Aug 10, 2022 and will cost $328. They will be available for collection from Aug 26, 2022. The Buds2 Pro will be in stores from Sept 2, 2022.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy Buds2 Pro will commence from Aug 10, 2022, Wednesday, 9pm at the Samsung Online Store, Samsung Official Store in Lazada, Shopee and Amazon, Singtel Online Store and selected retail partners.

From Aug 11, 2022, Thursday, consumers can also place their pre-order for the Galaxy Buds2 Pro in-store at the following:

Samsung Experience Stores

Selected Consumer Electronics & IT Stores

Takashimaya

All consumers who pre-order the Galaxy Buds2 Pro will be entitled to a complimentary Samsung e-voucher worth $40 upon successful payment for and collection or delivery of their device.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.