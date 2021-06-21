Samsung launches Health Monitor app in Singapore, bringing ECG and SpO2 tracking to Galaxy Watch3 and Galaxy Active2

The Samsung Health Monitor app is approved for use in Singapore, which ‘unlocks’ certain medical features on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and Watch Active2.

Specifically, the Health Monitor app has the ability to track blood pressure , take electrocardiogram (ECG) measurements , and read Blood Oxygen (SpO2) levels.

To use these features, the app must be installed on a Galaxy Watch 3 or Galaxy Watch Active2 smartwatch, and also on their Galaxy smartphone.

The Samsung app measures blood pressure via pulse wave analysis. The readings are taken from the same sensors responsible for the smartwatch’s Heart Rate Monitoring feature.

The smartwatch is programmed to understand and analyse the relationship between the calibration value and blood pressure change to determine current blood pressure.

For its ECG function, the Galaxy smartwatch monitors the heart’s electrical activity via a different sensor. To take a reading, simply rest the forearm on a flat surface and place a fingertip from your opposite hand at the top button of the watch for 30 seconds.

ECG readings come in two results - Sinus Rhythm, which stands for regular heartbeat patterns, and AFib - short for Atrial Fibrillation, which is a term that describes irregular heartbeat.

Finally, blood oxygen (SpO2) tracking measures if the blood in the body is carrying oxygen throughout the body efficiently. The watches detects SpO2 using a red LED and infrared rays to estimate the oxygen levels in your bloodstream.

According to Samsung Singapore, these ‘new’ features allow “users to stay informed about their health wherever they go, and whenever they wish”. These features were previously FDA-approved for use in the US in September 2020.

The Samsung Health Monitor app is available on the Samsung Galaxy Store, but it will also auto-install when the user updates their Galaxy smartwatch to the latest version via the Galaxy Wearable app. It will be available for download come 19 June 2021.

These added features further give weight to why Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 is one of our Tech Award winners for the Best Smartwatch of the year . For our full review, head over here .

Disclaimer: As always, these health and wellness tools do not replace professional medical equipment or medical advice and should not be treated as such. Enjoy them at your own discretion.