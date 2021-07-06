Samsung launches online-only Galaxy M32 smartphone exclusively on Lazada at $348

The digital way of life has seen online platforms becoming an increasingly popular choice for consumers to keep tabs on the latest launches and deals, so it’s no surprise that Samsung is jumping on the bandwagon with an online-exclusive launch of the Galaxy M32 on Lazada.

PHOTO: Lazada

Priced at $348, the 196-gram smartphone serves as a more affordable alternative to the company’s flagship models, and ships with three colours in tow: Black, White, and Light Blue. It boasts a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, alongside a 90Hz refresh rate for smoother content streaming, gaming, and video calls.

Powered on a MediaTek MT6769V octa-core processor, the Galaxy M32 offers 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, with support for up to 1TB of expandable storage.

On the rear is a quad camera set sporting a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 123-degree field of view, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP Depth camera. A host of photography mode, such as Hyperlapse, Slow Motion, Food Mode, and AR Zone, has been added available as well.

Other notable features include enhanced privacy and security with Samsung Knox, Android 11 and One UI support, a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging, and a 20MP front camera.

PHOTO: Lazada

The Galaxy M32 won’t be available in the physical stores and will only be available on the Samsung Official Store on Lazada from July 7, 2021 for the Singapore market. Customers who purchase the smartphone are entitled to a complimentary EVO Plus microSD Card 128GB (worth $29.90) and a three-month Viu Premium subscription (worth $23.94) on a first-come-first-served basis.

For those looking to enjoy greater savings, the Lazada 7.7 Grand Finale Sales on July 7 grants purchases the following perks –

Lazada Bonus: $7 off every $70 with voucher claimed on the Lazada app from July 1 to 7

Citi-Lazada credit card holders exclusive: $30 off $300 voucher (valid from July 7 to 13)

The Galaxy M32 is Samsung’s response to increased competition in the mid- and low-range smartphone categories – a point of concern that’s being addressed with the Galaxy A series. Where the Galaxy M line-up differs, however, is in its online-only nature, which makes purchase more readily available to the digital audience.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.