Samsung may not bring in-display fingerprint sensors to the next Galaxy Z phones

In-display fingerprint scanners are not coming to the Samsung Galaxy Z lineup this year.

BusinessKorea claims that Samsung has considered to bring the in-display fingerprint technology to the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4, but decided against it as the current side-mounted fingerprint sensors still deliver a better user experience.

Samsung is rumoured to be launching three foldable phones this year which may include one with a rollable or sliding display. The Galaxy Z Fold4 is said to be using the next generation of UTG with improved hardness and quality, and come with a built-in S Pen slot

