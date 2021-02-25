Samsung to provide at least 4 years of Android security updates for its devices

If you're using a Galaxy device launched in 2019 or later, you will be glad to know that it will be receiving at least four years of Android security updates.

Samsung confirmed in a news release that its Galaxy devices launched since 2019 will now receive regular security updates for a minimum of four years after its initial release. The updates will be delivered on a monthly or quarterly basis. The list of eligible Galaxy devices include:

Galaxy Foldable devices: Fold, Z Fold2 5G, Z Flip, Z Flip 5G

Galaxy S series: S10, S10+, S10e, S10 5G, S10 Lite, S20 5G, S20+ 5G, S20 Ultra 5G, S20 FE 5G, S21 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 Ultra 5G

Galaxy Note series: Note10, Note10+, Note10+ 5G, Note20 5G, Note20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy A series: A10e, A20, A50, A11, A21, A51, A51 5G, A71 5G

Galaxy XCover series: XCover FieldPro, XCover Pro

Galaxy Tab series: Tab Active Pro, Tab Active3, Tab A 8 (2019), Tab A with S Pen, Tab A 8.4 (2020), Tab A7, Tab S5e, Tab S6, Tab S6 5G, Tab S6 Lite, Tab S7, Tab S7+

In comparison, Google promises "at least three years" of security updates for the Pixel phones while Microsoft confirms three years of OS and security updates for the Surface Duo. During the Galaxy Unpacked event in August 2020, Samsung promised to "support three generations of Android updates" for its Galaxy phones.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.