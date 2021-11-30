Samsung reportedly ending production of the Galaxy Note20 series soon

The end may be near for the Samsung Galaxy Note series.

ETNews claims that Samsung is planning to cease production of the Galaxy Note20 series by the end of the year. In addition, it is said that there is no plans for a Galaxy Note model in 2022.

Rumours about the Galaxy Note series being discontinued surfaced in August 2020 when TheElec reported that the Galaxy Note series would not be part of the 2021 lineup. While a Samsung official reportedly confirmed there was a plan for the Galaxy Note launch in 2021, the global shortage in components led the company to consider skipping the 2021 Galaxy Note.

Since Samsung is bringing the S Pen feature across the Galaxy S and Galaxy Z series, there is hardly any reason to keep the Galaxy Note lineup any longer.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.