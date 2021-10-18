Samsung reportedly not launching Galaxy S21 FE this year

Samsung may not be announcing the Galaxy S21 FE this year.

Tipster @jon_prosser claims that the Galaxy S21 FE is delayed until January 2022. The launch is reportedly rescheduled for Jan 11, 2022. Prosser did not reveal the reason for the delay, but it is likely due to the ongoing shortage of components worldwide.

The Galaxy S21 FE was initially scheduled to be announced in August, but a shortage in Qualcomm's mobile chipsets apparently led to a halt in the production of the device in June. In addition, supplies were said to be so low that Samsung was rumoured to be launching the Galaxy S21 FE in a few countries.