Samsung revamps its Bespoke Home lineup with a bevy of custom options for the Bespoke refrigerator

Samsung is slowly but surely expanding its range of Bespoke devices and appliances. After the announcement of the bespoke Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 5G, the company has now unveiled its revamped Bespoke Home lineup, which now offers more customisation and colour options, including new Bespoke Refrigerator personalisation options and a new colour for the Bespoke Jet vacuum cleaner.

PHOTO: Potion.sg

The Bespoke Jet premium is now available in Midnight Blue, joining the current line-up of Woody Green and Misty White. But it’s the refrigerator that The ability to choose from a palette of colours and design motifs, as well as the option to create your own designs, may seem rather cursory but can be a godsend especially when you’re in the midst of renovation plans.

The Bespoke Refrigerator is the biggest beneficiary with an expanded number of options. In terms of colourways, Samsung has added Clean Vanilla, Clean Peach, and Satin Beige, on top of the current lineup of gloss (Glam White, Glam Pink, Glam Navy) and Satin (Sky Blue or Satin Grey) finishes.

PHOTO: Potion.sg

It also has a new Wallpaper Collection with eight designs available at the time of launch, but more will be added in due course. Samsung has also tied up with Disney for four Disney-inspired designs that aren’t too over-the-top. Marvel-inspired designs have been confirmed as well, though release dates have yet to be locked in.

But if none of these offerings catches your fancy, you can always speak to Samsung to come up with something truly custom. Needless to say that customisations will cost more, though Samsung has said that the costs are fixed for each Bespoke Refrigerator type.

As these designs are mostly accomplished via a wrap (e.g. vinyl), it makes it easy for Samsung to offer these customisations (and more importantly, install them) in a timely manner. You might be tempted to think: if it’s just a wrap, I can probably do my own customisations… and you would be right assuming you have the right tools.

But from what we understand, Samsung is working with partners to print and install the customised wraps and the turnaround time is not expected to be long. With that in mind and considering the potential risk of damage to your refrigerator, it might make more sense to leave the customisation work to Samsung.

PHOTO: Potion.sg

The Bespoke Refrigerator with its new designs–except the Marvel collection–are now available on the Samsung Online Store and at selected consumer electronics stores starting from $2,249.

The Marvel collection will be made available at a later date. The Bespoke Jet premium in Midnight Blue is priced at $1,349 and customers will receive a free Jet Dual Brush worth $149 and Dust Bag (5pcs) worth $30, while stocks last.

Additional perks for visiting the pop-up

From Aug 20 to Sept 15, 10am to 9pm daily, you can check out the look and feel of what these customisations can do to your home at the limited-time only Bespoke Home Pop-up at the Ngee Ann City Atrium just in front of the fountain (by the road), and visitors stand a chance to win a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G (128GB) worth $1,398 each week by taking part in the Bespoke Home Instagram Contest.

Simply snap a picture at the Bespoke Home pop-up in one of the thematic rooms set up that best matches your personality, share it as a post on Instagram about your ideal Bespoke Home, and tag @samsungsg with both #SamsungBespokeSG and #BespokeHomeSG hashtags to qualify for the contest.

PHOTO: Potion.sg

The first daily 25 visitors who RSVP for the pop-up event on selected weekends (Aug 20, 21, 27 and 28) will receive a special gift worth $45 ((non-transferable). And if you complete a short survey about the pop-up, you will receive a complimentary drink (while stocks last).

https://www.samsung.com/sg/make-it-bespoke-home/

This article was first published in Potions.sg.