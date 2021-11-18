Samsung rolls out Android 12-based One UI 4 for the Galaxy S21 series

Weeks after Google rolled out the Android 12 update for the Pixel phones, Samsung today announced the official launch of the One UI 4 for the Galaxy S21 series.

Starting from Nov 15, the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra will be receiving the One UI 4 update. Galaxy S21 users can look forward to these features in One UI 4:

New colour palettes to customise the look and feel of the home screen, icons, menu, buttons and background

Reimagined widgets that offer more customisation

Direct access to a wider variety of emoji features, GIFs and stickers from the keyboard

Samsung says the One UI 4 will be available soon for the other Galaxy S, Galaxy Z, Galaxy Note, A series and tablet models. Availability may vary by region.

Two other Android phone makers have announced their roadmaps in the past month. Oppo's ColorOS 12 public beta will be available in Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia from Oct 11 before coming to the other devices in 2021 and 2022.

ASUS says the Android 12 update will roll out from December for the Zenfone and ROG phones.

