Samsung rumoured to launch the first phone with a rollable display

Following GalaxyClub's report on Samsung launching three foldable phones this year, tipster @UniverseIce claims to have knowledge on the mysterious third foldable device.

@UniverseIce says the third foldable device is codenamed Diamond and is slated for launch in the second half of the year. He added that Diamond is very likely to be a "scroll screen phone".

Considering that Samsung confirmed plans to develop rollable and sliding display s, this does not come as a surprise. Sketches published by Samsung Display show a device with a rollable display that has enough screen estate for two charts and a virtual keyboard. As the biggest foldable phone maker , Samsung probably feels the need to strengthen its leadership position with more innovative form factors.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.