Samsung rumoured to unveil a triple-folding tablet in early 2022

Samsung may release a triple-folding tablet as soon as next year.

According to GizmoChina, a source claims that Samsung is currently developing the triple-folding tablet and it could launch as soon as Q1 2022. In collaboration with tipster Yogesh, GizmoChina says the triple-folding tablet will be launched as the Galaxy Z Fold Tab.

The Galaxy Z Fold Tab is expected to support hybrid S Pen and be equipped with a better ultra-thin glass (UTG). This UTG will also be introduced in the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold3. The Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip 2 are believed to be launching in July.

It remains to be seen if the Galaxy Z Fold Tab is the same double-folding device that Nikkei Asia reported in March , but it is almost certain that Samsung is venturing into more innovative form factors for its phones.

Samsung Display confirmed earlier this year that it plans to develop rollable and sliding displays . This came months after it published sketches on its blog showing a tri-folding display and a rollable display.