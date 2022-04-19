Samsung’s 2022 lineup of Neo QLED TVs and soundbars set to hit our shores

We first got a glimpse of Samsung’s 2022 TV range during CES 2022. So, the lineup of 4K and 8K QLED and Neo QLED displays aren’t exactly a surprise. But, while last year saw the Q series soundbar make its introduction here early this year, this year, we have three!

New features enhance the Neo QLED experience

The 2022 Neo QLED 8K is their flagship QN900B series and has all the bells and whistles you’d expect to see included from CES 2022. The QN900B series will come in 85-inches, 75-inches, and 65-inches.

We spoke about Shape Adaptive Light technology in January along with Real Depth Enhancer and they are combined here with the new Neural Quantum Processor 8K with its 20 independent neural AI networks to deliver the ultimate image for viewing, in terms of clarity, brightness, and image depth in these QN900B Neo QLED 8K TVs.

Say hello to Neo QLED 8K brilliance.

PHOTO: Samsung.

But it is sound where these excel, coming with Object Tracking Sound (OTS) technology and true Dolby Atmos. OTS helps audio follow an object around on screen. For example, a person talking in a crowd, or a jet flying through a canyon will have the right sound follow it as the object moves across the screen. True Dolby Atmos is delivered via the new top-firing speakers built into the TVs.

Other goodies included in them are the ability for Multi-View, with the largest QN900B TVs able to simultaneously show up to four different streams of content at once. There is also the Game Mode with the much-touted GameBar so you don’t need to pause the game to access certain gaming functions like the map.

Multi-View brings everything you'd want to watch together at a glance.

PHOTO: Samsung.

But these aren’t the only displays or even the only Neo QLED 8K displays from Samsung.

There are four more in two models, the QN800B and QN700B, each with two models that come in 75-inch and 65-inch displays respectively.

Series Model Size Price Gift with purchase Neo QLED 8K Q485QN900BKXXS 85-inch S$19,999 Q990B soundbar

Concierge service

slim-fit wall mount

12 months Singtel CAST

3 months CATCHPLAY+

S$100 Digital e-voucher (PWP with The Freestyle) QA75QN900BKOXS 75-inch S$13,999 QA65QN900BKXXS 65-inch S$9,999 QA75QN800BKXXS 75-inch S$10,999 Q800B soundbar

Concierge service

slim-fit wall mount

12 months Singtel CAST

3 months CATCHPLAY+

S$100 Digital e-voucher (PWP with The Freestyle) QA65QN800BKXXS 65-inch S$7,999 0A759N700BKXXS 75-inch S$8,299 Concierge service

slim-fit wall mount

12 months Singtel CAST

3 months CATCHPLAY+

S$200 Digital e-voucher

S$100 Digital e-voucher (PWP with The Freestyle) QA65QN700BKXXS 65-inch S$5,799

Not the only game in town

Don't forget that there is also Neo QLED 4K to enjoy.

PHOTO: Samsung.

But Neo QLED 8K displays aren’t the only visual goodies coming to Singapore.

For those of us who are discerning viewers without a wallet to match, there are new Neo QLED 4K TVs coming.

A total of eight Neo QLED 4K TV displays are divided into three model series.

The QN95B has three display sizes that come in 75-inch, 65-inch, and 55-inch displays. The QN90B only comes in a single 50-inch display while the final QN85B series has four display sizes that come in 85-inches, 75-inches, 65-inches, and 55-inches.

Series Model Size Price Gift with purchase Neo QLED 4K QA75QN95BAKXXS 75-inch $7,999 Delivery and installation

Slim-fit wall mount

12 months Singtel CAST

3 months CATCHPLAY+

$200 Digital e-voucher

$100 Digital e-voucher (PWP with The Freestyle) QA65QN95BAKXXS 65-inch $5,499 12 months Singtel CAST

3 months CATCHPLAY+

$200 Digital e-voucher

$100 Digital e-voucher (PWP with The Freestyle) QA55QN95BAKXXS 55-inch $3,999 12 months Singtel CAST

3 months CATCHPLAY+

$100 Digital e-voucher

$100 Digital e-voucher (PWP with The Freestyle) QA50QN90BAKXXS 50-inch $2,999 12 months Singtel CAST

3 months CATCHPLAY+

$100 Digital e-voucher

$100 Digital e-voucher (PWP with The Freestyle) QA85QN85BAKXXS 65-inch $8,999 Delivery and installation

Slim-fit wall mount

12 months Singtel CAST

3 months CATCHPLAY+

$300 Digital e-voucher

$100 Digital e-voucher (PWP with The Freestyle) QA75QN85BAKXXS 75-inch $6,999 Delivery and installation

Slim-fit wall mount

12 months Singtel CAST

3 months CATCHPLAY+

$200 Digital e-voucher

$100 Digital e-voucher (PWP with The Freestyle) QA65QN85BAKXXS 65-inch $4,499 12 months Singtel CAST

3 months CATCHPLAY+

$200 Digital e-voucher

$100 Digital e-voucher (PWP with The Freestyle) QA55QN85BAKXXS 55-inch $3,299 12 months Singtel CAST

3 months CATCHPLAY+

$100 Digital e-voucher

$100 Digital e-voucher (PWP with The Freestyle)

More than mere accessories

But Samsung sees TVs as more than something used for entertainment. They can also be used as lifestyle statements.

Samsung has three lifestyle TVs, the Frame, Sero, and Serif. This year, the new models feature an anti-glare, matte display that reduces light reflections, allowing users to see what is shown on the screen clearly. Samsung says that the paintings shown will be more realistic than ever before.

During our hands-on, we were shown how the Multi-View feature could potentially allow a user to watch multiple streams of content at once. For example, watching up to four football matches at the same time during the World Cup using multiple streaming sources.

The Frame will come in five display sizes, ranging from 75-inches down to 43-inches in size.

The Frame can be a work of art.

PHOTO: Samsung.

The I-shaped Serif now has a new matte frame to accompany its matte display and will come in 55-inch and 43-inch display sizes. The Sero only has a single display size of 43-inches.

Those who purchase the Frame can purchase access to 1,600 pieces of art from galleries around the world for $6.99. They can also purchase the artwork for themselves for $27.90 if they decide to forgo the monthly fee. This year, Samsung has partnered with the National Gallery to offer ten pieces of digital artwork from the institutional gallery dedicated to promoting Singapore and Southeast Asian art for users to admire at home.

There are also new accessories to personalise these even more to suit your lifestyle. This year, these include:

Auto-Rotating Wall Mount and Stand: users can choose to view their TV in portrait or landscape modes, depending on the orientation of their artwork.

SlimFit Cam: The SlimFit Cam is an ultra-slim and detachable camera that can be positioned on top of the TV and used for video calls if the TV is used as a second display.

Exclusive bezel designs for The Frame: Samsung Singapore has partnered with Singapore-based furniture design and lifestyle company, Commune, to create a series of new bezel designs in different colours. This will be available from Q3 2022.

Bespoke Carrier for The Freestyle: Samsung Singapore collaborated with local fashion label Pedro, to launch a one-of-a-kind carrier for The Freestyle. This will be available from October 2022.

Series Model Size Price Gift with purchase QLED The Frame QA75LS03BAKXXS 75-inch $5,299 Delivery and installation

12 months Singtel CAST

3 months CATCHPLAY+

2 months Artstore subscription

$200 Digital e-voucher

$100 Digital e-voucher (PWP with The Freestyle) QA65LS03BAKXXS 65-inch $3,999 12 months Singtel CAST

3 months CATCHPLAY+

2 months Artstore subscription

S$200 Digital e-voucher

S$100 Digital e-voucher (PWP with The Freestyle) QA55LS03BAKXXS 55-inch $2,799 QA50LS03BAKXXS 50-inch $2,299 12 months Singtel CAST

3 months CATCHPLAY+

2 months Artstore subscription

$50 Digital e-voucher

$100 Digital e-voucher (PWP with The Freestyle) QA43LS03BAKXXS 43-inch $1,899 12 months Singtel CAST

3 months CATCHPLAY+

2 months Artstore subscription

$50 Digital e-voucher QLED The Serif QA55LS01BAKXXS 55-inch $2,799 12 months Singtel CAST

3 months CATCHPLAY+

$100 Digital e-voucher

$100 Digital e-voucher (PWP with The Freestyle) QA43LS01BAKXXS 43-inch $1,899 12 months Singtel CAST

3 months CATCHPLAY+

$50 Digital e-voucher QLED The Sero QA43LS05BAKXXS 43-inch $2,299 12 months Singtel CAST

3 months CATCHPLAY+

The Sero Wheel (worth $199)

Not forgetting the importance of sound

Samsung is introducing three new soundbar series with refreshed designs with technology enhancements to provide a more immersive, three-dimensional audio experience.

The three models of the top-of-the-line Q series are the Q990B, Q800B, and Q600B. The Q990B features wireless rear speakers and true 11.1.4Ch sound, providing a complete audio experience by reproducing all action on the screen and delivering audio in 11 different directions.

The Q990B delivers 11.1.4 channels of audio. Who knew there could be so many!

PHOTO: Samsung.

Samsung also says that the Q Series soundbars are the first in the world to come with Wireless Dolby Atmos connectivity, a wireless Smart TV-to-soundbar connection that allows both the display and the soundbar speakers to produce Dolby Digital audio experiences without using additional cables.

Moving on, the B550 and B450 models in the B-Series are both 2.1 channel soundbars with Dolby Digital and DTS. The main difference is in the power output and type of DTS support.

The Ultra Slim is the only series to have a single model but is also the only to come in two colours (black and white). The model is a 3.1.2 channel soundbar with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X support. It also connects via Wi-Fi and BlueTooth.

Singaporeans have the chance to get either the Q800B or Q600B for free if they sign up or re-contract a two-year 2Gbps Fibre plan with StarHub. They will also get a free Smart Wi-Fi Pro router worth $399, as well as being able to enjoy free Disney+ and Netflix Premium subscriptions. This promotion will be available from April 14, for a limited time only.

Availability

The Samsung 2022 TV and Soundbar Lineup is now available in Singapore via the Samsung Online Store, or on Samsung's official stores on Lazada and Shopee, as well as all major consumer electronics and IT stores islandwide.

