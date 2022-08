Samsung is said to be dropping the Z moniker for its upcoming foldable phones.

Tipster @_snoopytech_ claims Samsung is trying to remove the Z moniker for its foldable phone lineup starting with the Galaxy Fold4 and Galaxy Flip4. The South Korean company wants to avoid any association with the letter Z as it is the symbol of war for Russia.

Samsung will be unveiling the next generation of foldable phones on Aug 10.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.