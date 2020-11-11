Samsung said to launch the Galaxy S21 in January 2021 for 2 reasons

Samsung is planning to launch its next flagship phone earlier than usual for two strategic reasons according to Reuters.

Three sources familiar with the matter claim that Samsung hopes the earlier-than-expected launch of the Galaxy S21 can help the company grab market share from Huawei and ward off competition from Apple.

The sources added that Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy S21 as early as late January.

TheElec also made a similar claim last month; the publication expects the Galaxy S21 to be announced in January and believes Samsung wants to take advantage of Huawei's weakening presence in the global market.

Tipster @jon_prosser shared that Samsung may hold an event on 14 January to unveil the Galaxy S21 lineup with retail availability slated for late January.

Huawei's rapid rise was a grave threat to Samsung's dominance in the global smartphone market until the U.S government enforced trade sanctions on the Chinese company.

With Huawei expected to run out of smartphone chips early next year, Samsung hopes to capitalise on the situation and sell more phones.

The Apple iPhone 12 models are said to be faring well in the market; pre-orders for the iPhone 12 are more than twice that of the iPhone 11 last year based on analyst Ming-Chi Kuo's estimates.

The iPhone 11 was the best selling phone in the first half of the year and the two-year-old iPhone XR continued to sell well according to Omdia's Smartphone Model Market Tracker.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.