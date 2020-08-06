Samsung said to unveil Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Fold 2 in the first week of Aug

Despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Samsung is reportedly going ahead to launch its next flagship phones, the Galaxy Note20 series and the Galaxy Fold 2.

Korean publication Donga claims that Samsung will hold its Galaxy Unpacked event in the first week of August. Its source says that internal discussions are still going on, but the likely date for the event is 5 August.

In addition, the current coronavirus situation and large scale protests in the US make it difficult for Samsung to hold a physical launch event. The Galaxy Unpacked event is expected to be held online.

Based on leaked purported renders, the Galaxy Note20 models are believed to look similar to the current Galaxy Note10 series with a different camera layout at the back.

The Galaxy Fold 2 is rumoured to come with a 6.23-inch front display and a 7.59-inch main display that supports 120Hz refresh rate.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.