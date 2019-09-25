Samsung says online $3 Galaxy S10 smartphone promotion is fake

SINGAPORE - Have you seen an article online promoting Samsung's Galaxy S10 phone for an unbelievable price of $3? It is fake, said the tech giant.

Samsung also warned the public to beware of "too-good-to-be-true" deals after the fake article on the $3 deal made the rounds online.

The Galaxy S10 smartphone, which launched here in March, retails for $1,298.

The phone maker told The Straits Times on Tuesday (Sept 24) that it has contacted Facebook to request the removal of any posts on the fake article.

A Samsung spokesman said: "We wish to confirm that this promotion is not organised, authorised or endorsed by Samsung Electronics Singapore and has no relation to us or any of our affiliates."

The article was brought to ST's attention on Monday by a reader. It was "updated" later in the day to remove any mention of the deal but was back again by Tuesday evening.

The fake report claimed that Samsung was working with its distribution partner to give out the Galaxy S10 phones because the company was trying to increase its market share in Singapore.