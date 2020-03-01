Samsung is set to reveal its bezel-less TV at CES 2020

Samsung 8K QLED series.
PHOTO: Samsung
Wong Chung Wee
Hardware Zone

According to Korean tech portal The Elec, Samsung will unveil its bezel-less TV at CES 2020.

The company's consumer electronics head Kim Hyun Suk and two other senior executives have put their weights behind this new TV.

The new TV will feature a panel welded to the TV body to create a display that's free of bezels. Samsung plans to commence mass production of the bezel-less TV in February 2020.

This new series of TVs will only be available in sizes of 65-inch and above.

Other details like its display panel technology and price points were not revealed, but it's likely Samsung will pair its QLED 8K panel with this premium bezel-less TV series, and the bezel-less TVs won't come cheap.

Speaking of bezel-less displays, the Samsung Wall will give an idea of how the Samsung zero bezel TV will look like.

The former is a modular microLED display, whose size can be customised to suit the needs of the customer's requirements. You can check out The Wall Luxury that's available in Singapore.

For end consumer TVs, the Samsung Q900R 8K QLED TV is the most premium device on offer from the company now.

In Singapore, you are able to choose from five different screen sizes, i.e., 55-, 65-, 75-, 82- and 98-inch.

Check out our review of the 75-inch model, and watch this space for more developments for the Samsung bezel-less TV.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone

More about
Digital Samsung Television

TRENDING

Man to be charged for alleged murder in Sengkang condo
Man to be charged for alleged murder in Sengkang condo
Police called in to Hougang McDonald&#039;s outlet after customer shouts at staff about changing his order
Police called in to Hougang McDonald's outlet after customer shouts at staff about changing his order
f(x)&#039;s Amber Liu speaks out on dark side of K-pop and bandmate Sulli&#039;s death: &#039;I miss her a lot&#039;
f(x)'s Amber Liu speaks out on dark side of K-pop and bandmate Sulli's death: 'I miss her a lot'
Marry me if you want compensation, says drink driver who caused Chinese woman to lose leg
Marry me if you want compensation, says drink driver who caused Chinese woman to lose leg
Joey Wong an &#039;ugly duckling&#039; and which local female star looked like Jack Ma as a child?
Joey Wong an 'ugly duckling' and which local female star looked like Jack Ma as a child?
Sengkang resident&#039;s $500 tent removed from carpark by town council due to security concern
Sengkang resident's $500 tent removed from carpark by town council due to security concern
Family served uncooked chicken due to faulty steam oven at Lao Huo Tang restaurant
Family served uncooked chicken due to faulty steam oven at Lao Huo Tang restaurant
Married Taiwanese actor Mike He seen behaving intimately with another woman
Married Taiwanese actor Mike He seen behaving intimately with another woman
Malaysian woman lost 30kg but felt weak and unhappy... until she started lifting weights
Malaysian woman lost 30kg but felt weak and unhappy... until she started lifting weights
Chinese man&#039;s corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
Chinese man's corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
Wheelchair-bound food courier has order cancelled despite spending half an hour climbing slope
Wheelchair-bound food courier has order cancelled despite spending half an hour climbing slope
Would you use a cow dung face wash? They do in India
Would you use a cow dung face wash? They do in India

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Huat Huat Land, Carnival at Punggol - and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
Huat Huat Land, Carnival at Punggol - and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
Get Out!! Have breakfast with orangutan Ah Meng&#039;s granddaughter at the Singapore Zoo
Have breakfast with orangutan Ah Meng's granddaughter at the Singapore Zoo
Ikea goes traditional with pork belly rice, KFC drops limited-edition Nyonya chicken &amp; other deals this week
Ikea goes traditional with pork belly rice, KFC drops limited-edition Nyonya chicken & other deals this week
It took 9 years, but this Malaysian man lost 85kg and reclaimed his life
It took 9 years, but this Malaysian man lost 85kg and reclaimed his life

Home Works

5 ways to use a dehumidifier and how to extend its lifespan
5 ways to use a dehumidifier and how to extend its lifespan
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Ignorant tourists &amp; forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Ignorant tourists & forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment

SERVICES