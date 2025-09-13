Samsung Tab S11 Ultra bets on AI where laptops still fall short

Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra makes its boldest pitch yet as a laptop replacement. Not through raw specs, but by succeeding where laptops have failed — integrating AI features.

While Windows Copilot+ PCs and Macs tack on assistants, the Tab S11 Series launches with One UI 8, the first Galaxy software designed with AI at its core.

Expect Circle to Search with live translation, Generative Edit, note summarisation, Writing Assist, and Drawing Assist all baked into your workflow.

Gemini Live powers contextual Q&A via screen sharing or camera input, while a floating AI overlay keeps assistants accessible without breaking focus.

A MediaTek first - and vital AI firepower

For the first time, Samsung is using a 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC — designed for AI workflows — in its premium tablets.

Paired with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage (expandable to two TB), it delivers 33 per cent faster NPU, 24 per cent CPU, and 27 per cent GPU performance over last year's Ultra.

This silicon is key to keeping Galaxy AI features responsive on-device, without draining power.

Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra: the flagship statement

The Ultra goes all-out with a large, 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, up to 1,600 nits brightness and an anti-reflection coating.

At just 5.1 mm thin — Samsung's thinnest tablet and slimmer than even the Samsung Galaxy Edge phone — and weighing ~695 g, it houses an 11,600 mAh battery with 45 W charging.

The Ultra also adds dual rear cameras (13 MP + eight MP ultrawide) and WiFi 7 for bleeding-edge connectivity.

A smaller sibling

If the Ultra feels like overkill, the regular Galaxy Tab S11 delivers the same chipset, RAM, storage, and full AI suite in a lighter body. Its 11-inch Dynamic Amoled 2X display peaks at 1,600 nits, but skips the anti-reflective coating.

At just 469g and 5.5mm thin, it's more portable, with an 8,400mAh battery, a 13 MP rear camera and a 12 MP ultrawide front camera, and WiFi 6E instead of WiFi 7.

DeX grows up

Samsung boosts its laptop credentials with Extended Mode in DeX. Connect to a monitor and gain a dual-screen setup, complete with drag-and-drop, a redesigned IP68-rated S Pen (hexagonal grip, softer tip for better feedback), and up to four custom DeX workspaces for easy switching between work, study, or travel.

Other shared features and price

Durability: Armor Aluminium build, IP68 rating (tablet and S Pen).

Audio: Quad speakers.

Optional accessories: Book Cover Keyboard Slim, Book Cover, Frame Cover, Anti-Reflecting Screen Protector.

Software: First Galaxy tablet with One UI 8; rollout to the Tab S10 Series starts in October.

Both the Galaxy Tab S11 and the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra will be available starting from Sept 19. The Tab S11 Ultra is priced at $1,898 (5G) / $1,698 (WiFi) while the Tab S11 is priced at $1,398 (5G) / $1,198 (WiFi).

A lighter sidekick

Samsung also announced the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite tablet that brings select Galaxy AI features to a more affordable tier. For SGD 488 (WiFi) / 588 (5G), you get a 524g, 10.9-inch Vision Booster display (600 nits peak, SGS-certified low blue light), an Exynos 1380 chip, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage (expandable to 2 TB), stereo speakers, and a bundled S Pen.

Unlike the Tab S11 Series, it does not carry the full Galaxy AI suite, but has AI tools tuned for everyday productivity and learning: Circle to Search for quick discovery, Handwriting Help to neaten notes, and Solve Math for instant equation solving — all running on-device.

To sweeten the deal, Samsung includes creative app perks such as 1-year Goodnotes, 6-month Clip Studio Paint, 66 per cent off LumaFusion, and a Notion Plus trial.

This article was first published in Potions.sg.