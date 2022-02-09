Samsung talks about using discarded fishing nets for its 'new Galaxy devices'

AsiaOne has launched EarthOne, a new section dedicated to environmental issues — because we love the planet and we believe science. Find articles like this there.

In an interesting teaser dropped by Samsung, the Korean electronics firm posted about its sustainability efforts and its aim to minimise its environmental footprint.

The blog post said that Samsung will incorporate repurposed ocean-bound plastics in its product lineup, starting with its “new Galaxy devices that will be revealed on Feb 9, 2022’s Unpacked”.

So, it looks like Samsung Galaxy S22 phones aren’t just going to be great for low-light photography, but also eco-conscious in its creation.

Example of discarded fishing nets that damage our environment.

PHOTO: Pexels

According to Samsung, the company looked into using the 640,000 tonnes of discarded fishing nets in our oceans by “giving new life” to what was once sea pollutants. Getting rid of these nets are “vital first steps” in keeping oceans clean, and it helps the company use such innovation to provide “tangible environmental actions”.

You can read more about Samsung’s sustainability efforts here. Now, all that remains is to learn exactly how these plastics make their way into Samsung's Galaxy S22 series devices.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.