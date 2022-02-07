Samsung taps into the Year of the Tiger to tease Galaxy S22 phones around the world

As we move closer to Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Unpacked happening on Feb 9, 2022, the Korean electronics brand ushers its new phones with the ferocity of a 3D tiger.

Samsung’s Tiger in the City campaign started today (Feb 4) on selected 3D billboards in New York, London, Dubai, Kuala Lumpur, and Seoul, where the display is meant to showcase “Samsung’s next smartphone lineup” and its upcoming low-light photography capabilities.

We can’t help but notice how it ties in nicely with 2022’s Lunar New Year, where the Korean zodiac also says that it’s also the Year of the Tiger (mostly because of its shared history with the Chinese zodiac too).

But more interesting is how Samsung chose to use this campaign to talk about low-light photography. Perhaps the Galaxy S22 series can break new ground in taking low-light shots?

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.