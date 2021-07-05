Samsung unveils cashless payment kiosk, available in Singapore

The Samsung Kiosk for point-of-sales (POS) ordering and cashless payments is its latest product to join its smart product ecosystem, albeit for F&B and retail outlets. Singapore is one of the first countries to officially carry the Samsung Kiosk, alongside 11 other territories worldwide.

“Kiosks have quickly become a part of everyday life, providing customers with a simple and interactive way to purchase items while giving businesses an innovative solution to re-imagine the workplace and increase efficiency. Samsung’s new all-in-one Kiosk is a smart and seamless solution, offering all the right features needed for businesses,” said Hye-sung Ha, Senior Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

The kiosk comes with a 24-inch touchscreen display for interactivity and intuitive use to both customers and business owners. The display also has a UL-certified Antimicrobial Coating that helps minimise tarnishing by environmental elements (such as oxygen and sulfur in the air). Also layered on is a shatterproof film. Together, they help to extend the lifespan of the kiosk’s display.

As a machine, it’s built to accept several types of cashless payment methods since it comes with an EMV terminal cradle, bar code and QR code scanner, a built-in printer, and built-in Wi-Fi support. But, of course, payment methods that would be actually available entirely depends on the merchant using the system.

For protection, Samsung uses a three-layer security protocol to protect its hardware, payment platforms, apps, and customer information. That security platform was based on Samsung Knox - the same security that protects modern flagship Samsung phones.

The Samsung Kiosk can be operated without an external PC since it has a built-in SoC (system-on-chip, sort of an all-in-one processor also found in smartphones). As such, it can be installed on counter tops, wall-mounted, or parked upright by itself, which can help retail owners be creative or smart about saving space while integrating the kiosk into their shop’s design.

On the software side, the kiosk uses a Tizen-powered OS . App developers for such kiosks will be happy to know that the OS supports web standard technologies (HTML5, JavaScript, CSS).

Currently, Samsung has already partnered with several fintech and POS solution partners to showcase the kiosk’s versatility and possibilities.