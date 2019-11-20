Samsung unveils Galaxy Note10+ Star Wars Special Edition

PHOTO: Samsung
Hardware Zone

In collaboration with Lucasfilm, Samsung has announced a special edition Galaxy Note10+ to celebrate the upcoming release of the movie, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The Galaxy Note10+ Star Wars Special Edition will be bundled with a specially designed case, a metal badge (which is a collector's item), a red S Pen, and Galaxy Buds.

There are also exclusive Star Wars-themed content including wallpapers, shutdown animations, icons and sounds.

GIF: Samsung

Samsung states that the Galaxy Note10+ Star Wars Special Edition will be available in select markets from 10 December.

These select markets are Australia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Korea, Norway, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, UAE, U.K and the US

While news on a possible release in Singapore hasn't been announced, interested readers can keep an eye out at the Samsung stores on Lazada and Shopee.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

