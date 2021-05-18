Samsung unveils a new range of foldable displays

Samsung Display just unveiled a new range of foldable displays.

The S-Foldable OLED panel can be folded twice, which allows it to be used like a smartphone when folded or a tablet when unfolded at 7.2-inches. Nikkei Asia reported in March that Samsung is working on a double-folding phone and it could be released as early as the end of this year.

The Slidable OLED panel can be slided out horizontally without requiring any fold. A press of a button can expand the screen by several millimeters for multi-tasking and media consumption.

The Slidable OLED panel.

PHOTO: Samsung Display

Samsung also showcased a 17-inch foldable display which is somewhat similar to the Microsoft Surface Neo and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold.

Samsung's 17-inch foldable display.

PHOTO: Samsung Display

The size of the foldable display suggests that Samsung may be looking at foldable tablets. GizmoChina claimed last month that Samsung is developing a triple-folding tablet which could launch as early as Q1 2022.

Samsung's Under Panel Camera display.

PHOTO: Samsung Display

Samsung introduced a display prototype which has the potential to usher in an era of bezel-less laptops. The display panel comes with an integrated front-facing camera and minimum bezels for maximum screen estate.

Back in November 202, Samsung Display published sketches on its blog showing a device with a tri-folding display and a device with a rollable display. The company confirmed in January 2021 that it is developing rollable and slidable displays this year.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.