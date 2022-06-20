Samsung Wallet is back, combines Samsung Pay with Samsung Pass

Samsung today announced a new platform, Samsung Wallet. It is technically not new as Samsung unveiled a product with the same branding at MWC 2013. It then became Samsung Pay two years later.

Samsung Wallet combines Samsung Pay with Samsung Pass to allow Galaxy users to organise digital keys, boarding passes, ID, and cryptocurrencies and integrate with SmartThings to unlock doors.

Galaxy users will enjoy an improved interface and one-swipe access to their payment cards, loyalty and membership cards. An update later this year will allow Samsung Wallet to support official IDs such as driver's licenses and student IDs. A partnership with Korean Air enables the storing of its boarding passes in Samsung Wallet.

Samsung Wallet also integrates with Samsung Blockchain Wallet, which enables Galaxy users to monitor their digital asset portfolio across the different exchanges. Galaxy users can lock and unlock doors, cars, start engines, and more.

Samsung Wallet will be available for Galaxy users in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK and US

ALSO READ: Samsung's new debit card is Mastercard-branded and links with Samsung Pay

This article was first published in HardwareZone.