Samsung's first 240Hz curved gaming monitor now available in Singapore

The Samsung CRG5 curved gaming monitor is available now for S$548 from Challenger, Courts, Best Denki, Harvey Norman and Gain City, as well as selected Sim Lim Square retailers.

Samsung has just announced its new 27-inch CRG5 curved gaming monitor with a blazing 240Hz refresh rate and NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility.

The monitor features a 1500R curvature for immersive viewing at full HD resolution. It has a 3000:1 contrast ratio, a peak brightness of 300 nits, a 4ms grey-to-grey response time, wide viewing angles, and a 16:9 aspect ratio.

PHOTO: Samsung

The display also boasts of thin top and side bezels.