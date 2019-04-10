Samsung's first 240Hz curved gaming monitor now available in Singapore

The Samsung CRG5 curved gaming monitor is available now for S$548 from Challenger, Courts, Best Denki, Harvey Norman and Gain City, as well as selected Sim Lim Square retailers.
Samsung has just announced its new 27-inch CRG5 curved gaming monitor with a blazing 240Hz refresh rate and NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility.
The monitor features a 1500R curvature for immersive viewing at full HD resolution. It has a 3000:1 contrast ratio, a peak brightness of 300 nits, a 4ms grey-to-grey response time, wide viewing angles, and a 16:9 aspect ratio.
The display also boasts of thin top and side bezels.
Unlike the ASUS ROG Swift PG258Q gaming monitor that also sports a 240Hz refresh rate, the Samsung CRG5 is G-Sync compatible via software drivers; it doesn't have the proprietary hardware module required for NVIDIA G-Sync. On the bright side, this will make the latter more budget-friendly due to reduced production cost. In terms of connectivity ports, the monitor has one DisplayPort 1.2, and a pair of HDMI 2.0 ones. This article was first published in Hardware Zone.
Read also
Unlike the ASUS ROG Swift PG258Q gaming monitor that also sports a 240Hz refresh rate, the Samsung CRG5 is G-Sync compatible via software drivers; it doesn't have the proprietary hardware module required for NVIDIA G-Sync.
On the bright side, this will make the latter more budget-friendly due to reduced production cost.
In terms of connectivity ports, the monitor has one DisplayPort 1.2, and a pair of HDMI 2.0 ones.
This article was first published in Hardware Zone.