Samsung's free Galaxy phone trial targets folks looking to upgrade

Samsung’s release of their foldable smartphones had stores running out of stocks in only a day. However, the idea of using a flip phone might prove to be a physical hurdle that some folks are apprehensive about.

After all, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G are both top tier when it comes to features, and most importantly, price.

PHOTO: Samsung

With the new Galaxy Free Trial programme in Singapore, Samsung is targeting consumers who are interested to try the foldable smartphones without blowing the bank.

The programme allows individuals to try out the two mentioned phone models for seven days to have an up-close and personal experience with the device, before deciding to purchase the phone.

Those interested may visit Samsung’s site to book a trial from now until June 6, 2021.

Upon successful confirmation for a slot, consumers can visit one of the 10 Samsung Experience Stores to collect their selected Samsung foldable device, as well as get a quick walkthrough from the in-store staff.

After the one-week trial, participants may return the device at no cost or purchase the device.

However, if you are a convert, Samsung will offer a $100 voucher for the purchase of eligible accessories, tablets, or wearables from the Samsung Experience Store to get your journey started on the right foot.